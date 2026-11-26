The upcoming Honda Alpha EV has been teased by the brand ahead of its official launch scheduled for December 2, 2026. Prototypes of the Alpha EV have been spied on multiple occasions in the country. Let’s take a look at the expected features and specs of the upcoming electric SUV from Honda.

Honda Alpha EV Teased The brand has shared an image of the Alpha EV on its official Instagram page. The image shows the front fascia of the electric SUV covered with a white cover. The front fascia matches the front fascia recently showcased by the brand.

An LED light bar with dual ice cube-shaped LED headlights can be seen in the image. The gloss black applique at the front is also visible, along with air vents and a bulged-out black trim placed lower on the bumper. You can check the image here:

Also Read: VinFast VF5 Facelift Spied Again: Check Expected Features And Specs Ahead Of India Launch Honda Alpha Electric SUV: Design The exterior sketch of the Honda Alpha looks identical to the concept showcased by the brand in October last year. We have divided the design details into three parts (Front, Side Profile, and Rear) for a better understanding.

Front: The SUV gets a broad front fascia with a plain bonnet. An LED light bar can be seen running along the width of the bonnet, and it is housed within a black panel. The brand’s new logo is placed in the centre.

A bulged-out gloss black trim can be seen on the bumper, and air vents are placed lower with horizontal slats. Side Profile: The sketch shows large alloy wheels, blacked-out cladding, flush-type door handles, and an ORVM with dual-tone shades. The alloys are finished in a dual-tone shade with geometric shapes. Rear: The rear end of the electric SUV is not visible in the sketches. However, the recent spy shots and concept suggest that the Honda Alpha will feature a large rear windscreen with a connected taillight bar and Honda lettering.

The rear bumper is expected to feature a chunky skid plate with a silver trim, reflectors, and a subtle roof spoiler. Also Read: Norton Atlas Spied Testing: Packed With 70 PS, Twin-Projector LED Headlamp, And More Honda Alpha Interior The Honda Alpha Interior sketches reveal several key details about the electric SUV. The Alpha electric SUV is expected to come equipped with the following key features inside the cabin A dual-tone theme with dark grey and cream colours

A large touchscreen in the centre for the infotainment system

A separate screen for a fully digital instrument cluster behind the steering wheel

A two-spoke steering wheel with mounted controls

A touch-based HVAC panel with physical buttons

A rear AC vent

Blue ambient lighting