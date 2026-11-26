The VinFast VF5 facelift has been spied ahead of its India launch once again. Notably, the global-spec VF5 facelift was recently revealed. The interiors of the upcoming electric SUV have now been spied on a mule; let’s take a look.

VinFast VF5 Facelift Interior Spied As noted earlier, the interior of the VinFast VF5 facelift has been spied on a mule in India for the first time. The spy shots are full of laptop, wiring, and other testing devices, suggesting that the VF5 facelift is still under development in the country.

Also Read: Watch: Rohit Sharma’s Range Rover Autobiography Tailgate Glitch Video Goes Viral On Instagram VinFast VF5 Facelift Expected Range The VinFast VF5 facelift comes equipped with a larger battery pack than the outgoing model. You can check the battery, range, and specs of the VF5 facelift in the table below: Category Specifications Battery 43 kWh Claimed Range 370 km Power Output 99 hp Torque Output 135 Nm Fast Charging Up to 60 kW DC fast charging (charging speed not specified) Also Read: Norton Atlas Spied Testing: Packed With 70 PS, Twin-Projector LED Headlamp, And More VinFast VF5 facelift Interior & Features The VinFast VF5 facelift interior has changed in terms of design. The VF5 now features a more minimalistic layout with dual-tone interiors. It now gets an 8-inch touchscreen for the infotainment system.

The instrument cluster has been added to the infotainment screen, too. A two-spoke steering wheel is also new, and the VF5 facelift also gets two cupholders. The electric SUV also gets a wireless charger and a sliding armrest. Also Read: Ashok Leyland ATT 4x4 Is India’s First Indigenous Bullet- And Blast-Proof Bus For CRPF, BSF VinFast VF5 facelift Interior & Features The VinFast VF5 facelift interior has changed in terms of design. The VF5 now features a more minimalistic layout with dual-tone interiors. It now gets an 8-inch touchscreen for the infotainment system. The instrument cluster has been added to the infotainment screen, too. A two-spoke steering wheel is also new, and the VF5 facelift also gets two cupholders. The electric SUV also gets a wireless charger and a sliding armrest.