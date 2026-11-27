Mini has launched the second-generation model of the Cooper SE in India for ₹53.9 lakh ex-showroom. The second-generation Cooper SE comes packed with a bigger battery than the previous generation and a claimed range of up to 402 km.
Mini Cooper SE Key Details
Key details of the Mini Cooper SE can be found in the table below:
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Category
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Specifications
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Battery Capacity
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54.2 kWh
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Range
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Up to 402 km
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0-100 km/h
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6.7 seconds
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Top Speed
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170 km/h
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Infotainment system
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9.45-inch circular OLED touchscreen
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Instrument cluster
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Integrated within the infotainment system
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Seat function
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Heated front seats
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Sunroof
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Yes, panoramic
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Safety
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ADAS, a 360-degree camera, and more
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Mini Cooper SE Battery & Range
As mentioned earlier, the second-generation model of the Mini Cooper SE is powered by a 54.2 kWh battery pack. The current model on sale is powered by a smaller, 32.6 kWh battery pack. Key powertrain details of the second-gen Cooper SE can be checked in the table below:
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Category
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Specifications
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Battery Capacity
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54.2 kWh battery pack
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Range
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Up to 402 Km
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Power Output
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218 hp
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Torque Output
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330 Nm
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Drivetrain
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Front-Wheel Drive (FWD)
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Fast Charging
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Up to 95 kW DC Fast (10% to 80% in 30 minutes)
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Mini Cooper SE Features
The Mini Cooper SE comes equipped with a slew of advanced features. Key features on the Mini Cooper SE include:
- A 9.45-inch Circular OLED infotainment system
- A three-spoke steering wheel
- A dual-zone climate control system
- Heated front seats
- A wireless charging pad
- A panoramic sunroof
- 6 airbags
- A 360-degree camera
- An ADAS Suite