BMW Motorrad has launched the new M 1000 RR in India for ₹59.90 lakh ex-showroom. The new M 1000 RR now comes equipped with a slew of updated equipment, and it is also more powerful than the previous version.

BMW M 1000 RR: Engine

As noted earlier, the BMW M 1000 RR is now more powerful than before. It is powered by the same 999cc inline four-cylinder engine, but it now generates 6 hp more than the previous version. The engine specifications can be found in the table: