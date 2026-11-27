BMW Motorrad has launched the new M 1000 RR in India for ₹59.90 lakh ex-showroom. The new M 1000 RR now comes equipped with a slew of updated equipment, and it is also more powerful than the previous version.
BMW M 1000 RR: Engine
As noted earlier, the BMW M 1000 RR is now more powerful than before. It is powered by the same 999cc inline four-cylinder engine, but it now generates 6 hp more than the previous version. The engine specifications can be found in the table:
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Category
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Specifications
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Engine
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999cc inline four
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Transmission
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6-speed gearbox
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Power Output
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218 hp (6 hp more than previous version)
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Torque Output
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113 Nm
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BMW M 1000 RR: Updates
The BMW M 1000 RR comes equipped with a slew of upgrades in terms of electronics and hardware. We have divided its key upgrades into hardware and electronics for a better understanding.
Hardware
The hardware updates include:
A redesigned front fairing
New M Winglets 3.0 (made from carbon-fibre-reinforced plastic)
A Revised Frame
Electronics
The brand has updated several electronics on the M 1000 RR for better rider assistance. Key ones include:
- Dynamic Traction Control (Now also gets slide control)
- BMW Race ABS Pro (with Brake Slide Assist)
- Slick ABS Pro setting
- Dynamic Brake Control
- Dynamic Engine Brake Control
- Riding Modes Pro
- Hill Start Control Pro