JSW Motors has revealed the Pioneers 500 edition of its upcoming JSW Combat SUV. Only 500 units of the Pioneers 500 will be offered in the country. The brand has also shared a teaser image of the upcoming JSW Combat Pioneers 500.
JSW Combat Pioneers 500: What’s Special?
The JSW Combat Pioneers 500 edition will be offered with bespoke detailing and personalised cabin branding. The cabin will feature the name of the vehicle owner with a unique number. As per a report by RushLane, owners will also receive an exclusive keepsake.
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JSW Combat SUV: Expected Powertrain
The JSW Combat is based on the Jetour T2, which is sold internationally with the options of a PHEV (Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle) and an all-electric powertrain. However, JSW Combat is expected to be offered in a PHEV variant only.
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Key expected powertrain details might include:
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Category
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Specifications
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Engine Capacity
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1.5-litre turbo petrol
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Battery Capacity
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18.4 kWh
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Transmission
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3-Speed DHT (Dedicated Hybrid Transmission)
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Drivetrain
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Front Wheel Drive (FWD)/ 4-Wheel Drive (4WD)
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Maximum Power Output
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Up to 360 Hp
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Maximum Torque Output
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610 Nm
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JSW Combat Features
While the brand has not yet revealed the interior/features of the JSW Combat, it is expected to mirror the cabin layout and features list of the Jetour T2. Key details are expected to be:
- A 15.6-inch touchscreen infotainment system
- Ventilated seats
- A 10.25-inch instrument cluster
- An electrically adjustable driver seat
- Memory function for the driver's seat
- A 540-degree camera
- A 12-speaker Sony sound system
- A Level 2 ADAS system