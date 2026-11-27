JSW Motors has revealed the Pioneers 500 edition of its upcoming JSW Combat SUV. Only 500 units of the Pioneers 500 will be offered in the country. The brand has also shared a teaser image of the upcoming JSW Combat Pioneers 500.

JSW Combat Pioneers 500: What’s Special? The JSW Combat Pioneers 500 edition will be offered with bespoke detailing and personalised cabin branding. The cabin will feature the name of the vehicle owner with a unique number. As per a report by RushLane, owners will also receive an exclusive keepsake.

Also Read: Second-Gen Mini Cooper SE Launch Today: Gets Bigger Battery And More Range JSW Combat SUV: Expected Powertrain The JSW Combat is based on the Jetour T2, which is sold internationally with the options of a PHEV (Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle) and an all-electric powertrain. However, JSW Combat is expected to be offered in a PHEV variant only.

Key expected powertrain details might include: Category Specifications Engine Capacity 1.5-litre turbo petrol Battery Capacity 18.4 kWh Transmission 3-Speed DHT (Dedicated Hybrid Transmission) Drivetrain Front Wheel Drive (FWD)/ 4-Wheel Drive (4WD) Maximum Power Output Up to 360 Hp Maximum Torque Output 610 Nm Also Read: Honda Alpha EV Teased Ahead Of December 2 Launch: Check Expected Design And Features JSW Combat Features While the brand has not yet revealed the interior/features of the JSW Combat, it is expected to mirror the cabin layout and features list of the Jetour T2. Key details are expected to be:

A 15.6-inch touchscreen infotainment system

Ventilated seats

A 10.25-inch instrument cluster

An electrically adjustable driver seat

Memory function for the driver's seat

A 540-degree camera

A 12-speaker Sony sound system

A Level 2 ADAS system