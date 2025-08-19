PM Modi Vs Rahul Gandhi: Leader of the Opposition, Rahul Gandhi, is often compared to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in terms of his speeches, political background, and leadership skills. But have you ever come through a comparison involving cars used by both of them? Recently, a user on the social media platform X accused Rahul Gandhi of using a Jeep Wrangler with expired insurance and a pollution certificate.

PM Modi Vs Rahul Gandhi: The X Post The images were shared by a user named ‘Incognito_qfs’ on the social media platform X. The image features Rahul Gandhi sitting inside a Jeep Wrangler Rubicon SUV with a Haryana Number. The user shared this image with the caption ‘The Jeep Wrangler was used by Rahul Gandhi in Bihar. Its Insurance and Pollution have expired, and it has three unpaid challans. But somehow this vehicle has reached from Haryana to Bihar without any problem.’ The Post soon went viral, and it has accumulated around 52 thousand views and more than 5 thousand likes by the time of writing the story.

But, somehow this vehicle has reached from Haryana to Bihar without any problem. pic.twitter.com/VgPJgivPc3 — Incognito (@Incognito_qfs) August 19, 2025 Also Read: Govt To Slash GST Rates; Small Cars, Two Wheelers To Become More Affordable: Report PM Modi Vs Rahul Gandhi: Netizens React Prime Minister Narendra Modi was not made a part of this discussion initially. But another user by the username of ‘Gh Nabi’ replied with an image of the Toyota Land Cruiser used by PM Modi in his convoy, with an image showing an expired pollution certificate and 3 pending challans. Another user commented, ‘Both states have BJP governments and NHAI is also under the centre’.