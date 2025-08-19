Volvo EX30 Price in India: Volvo's all-new EV, dubbed the EX30, is set to enter the hotly contested EV segment in the coming weeks, aiming to bring sustainability together with a new-age design. Apart from being the brand's entry-level EV, the upcoming Volvo EX30 will also be the smallest and most affordable Volvo in India. Although the exact launch date is yet to be known, Volvo is expected to price the EX30 competitively (Rs 40 lakh-Rs 45 lakh, ex-showroom) to take on the Mini Cooper SE, Hyundai Ioniq 5, and the BYD Sealion 7. Ahead of its launch in India, here are some things you need to know about the EX30:

Volvo EX30: Size, Wheelbase, Platform The EX30 is 4,233mm in length and features a wheelbase of 2,650mm. Since it does not have an ICE (Internal Combustion Engine) counterpart, the EX30 is from the ground up with completely new styling. Geely's Sustainable Experience Architecture (SEA) platform, also underpinning the Polestar 4 and the Zeekr X, serves as the foundation for the EX30.

Volvo EX30: Battery, Range While the international-spec model comes with multiple powertrain options, the India-spec version packs a 69kWh battery with a rear axle-mounted electric motor (268bhp). The power figure allows the EX30 to accelerate from a halt to 100km/h in 5.3 seconds. The claimed range is 480km.

A 7.4kW charger enables the battery to charge to 100 per cent from 0 in 10 hours and 30 minutes, while a 150kW DC unit can go from 10 to 80 per cent in 25 minutes. There is also an 11kW AC charger, juicing up the battery in 7 hours.

Volvo EX30: Design Speaking of, the design of the EX30 looks a lot like the EX90's, with a closed-off grille with a Volvo logo in the centre, as well as Thor’s hammer LED daytime running lamps. The EX30 gets 19-inch aero alloys with rounded-off wheel arches, while adding a sporty appeal are blacked-out elements, such as a roof and outside rearview mirrors. At the rear, the EV appears neater and features C-shaped LED taillamps with a unique slatting, in addition to the Volvo badging.

Volvo EX30: Interior, Features On the inside, the interior offers a minimalist design, with the brand offering a lush glass roof, a driver's seat (with power adjustment), and abundant storage spaces. The brand's commitment to sustainability shines through in the use of recyclable and renewable materials. Features include a 360-degree camera and a 12.3-inch vertically mounted touchscreen running Volvo's Google-based system. The system supports Apple CarPlay (wireless)/Android Auto (wired). There is also a full-width Harman Kardon soundbar.