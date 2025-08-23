MS Dhoni Cars: Even as the buzz around MS Dhoni's IPL (Indian Premier League) gets louder, Captain Cool – Dhoni's iconic nickname – has made headlines for a different reason. According to a video doing the rounds on social media, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Skipper Dhoni has been spotted while behind the wheel of his Hummer on the streets of Ranchi, Jharkhand.

MS Dhoni Spotted Driving Hummer: Video MS Dhoni, who neither confirmed his return to nor announced his retirement from IPL, was seen driving the bespoke Hummer, courtesy of @rushiii_12 on X (formerly Twitter). A Ranchi-based car detailing studio, according to IANS, carried out the customisation in 2024.

You just look at how he modified his car; I don’t see any player who loves the Indian Army more than MS Dhoni.🇮🇳🪖 pic.twitter.com/31LzI0uPci — 𝐑𝐮𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐢𝐢⁴⁵ (@rushiii_12) August 22, 2025 The 44-year-old Dhoni personally requested that his car be customised with an Indian Army theme, according to Studio founder Achyut Kishore. The bold exterior paintwork depicting fighter jets, aircraft, tanks, and the Indian Army in action offers an eye-catching look. This exclusive style is complemented by a number plate bearing a connection to his date of birth, which is July 7, 1981.

MS Dhoni Spotted Driving Hummer: Reactions As is the case with viral videos, netizens took to social media and shared their thoughts. One user wrote, 'Next Rohit'. To this, one replied, 'Yes everyone loves the Indian army but Dhoni loves more.' Another commented, 'dude got a hammer. cool.'