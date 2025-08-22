Aunta-Simaria Bridge In Bihar: Giving a significant push to the road infrastructure in Bihar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated the Aunta-Simaria Ganga Bridge in the poll-bound state. The 1.86 km long Aunta-Simaria bridge will provide direct connectivity between Mokama in Patna and Begusarai, and reduce the distance between the two districts by over 100 kilometres.

In addition to this, PM Modi also flagged off the Gaya-Delhi Amrit Bharat Express Train and inaugurated key developmental projects worth Rs 13,000 crore in Bihar. Aunta-Simaria Gange Bridge: Check Total Length, Areas To Benefit - PM Modi inaugurated the much-awaited six-lane Aunta-Simaria bridge over the Ganga River on National Highway 31 on August 22, boosting connectivity between North and South Bihar. #WATCH | PM Modi, along with Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, inaugurates the Aunta – Simaria bridge project built on River Ganga. It will provide direct connectivity between Mokama in Patna and Begusarai.



Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, Union Minister Giriraj Singh and Deputy CMs Vijay… pic.twitter.com/oo0jEvrK4W — ANI (@ANI) August 22, 2025 - The Aunta-Simaria bridge, which spans over 1.86 km in length, was built at a cost of Rs 1,870 crore. The total length of the bridge is 8.150 km with a 1.86 km stretch over the Ganga River. ALSO READ: Amrit Bharat Train, Aunta-Simaria Ganga Bridge: PM Modi To Inaugurate Projects Worth Rs 13,000 Cr In Bihar | Details