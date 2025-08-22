- By Chetna Shree
Aunta-Simaria Bridge In Bihar: Giving a significant push to the road infrastructure in Bihar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated the Aunta-Simaria Ganga Bridge in the poll-bound state. The 1.86 km long Aunta-Simaria bridge will provide direct connectivity between Mokama in Patna and Begusarai, and reduce the distance between the two districts by over 100 kilometres.
In addition to this, PM Modi also flagged off the Gaya-Delhi Amrit Bharat Express Train and inaugurated key developmental projects worth Rs 13,000 crore in Bihar.
Aunta-Simaria Gange Bridge: Check Total Length, Areas To Benefit
- PM Modi inaugurated the much-awaited six-lane Aunta-Simaria bridge over the Ganga River on National Highway 31 on August 22, boosting connectivity between North and South Bihar.
- The Aunta-Simaria bridge, which spans over 1.86 km in length, was built at a cost of Rs 1,870 crore. The total length of the bridge is 8.150 km with a 1.86 km stretch over the Ganga River.
- The new six-lane bridge is built parallel to the existing two-lane bridge, ‘Rajendra Setu’, which is in a poor condition. Entry of a few vehicles is allowed on the two-lane bridge, forcing heavy vehicles to re-route.
- The Aunta-Simaria bridge will provide direct connectivity between Mokama in Patna and Begusarai, reducing the distance between the two districts by 100 km. Additionally, travel time, transportation cost and fuel expense will also be reduced.
- The newly inaugurated six-lane bridge will link Supaul, Madhubani, Purnea, Araria and other districts in North Bihar to Sheikhpura, Nawada, Lakhisarai and other districts in South Bihar.
- Furthermore, the bridge will enhance connectivity to the pilgrimage of Simaria Dham, which is also the birthplace of the famous poet, the late Ramdhari Singh Dinkar.
Apart from the Aunta-Simaria Ganga bridge, PM Modi also inaugurated the four-lane Bakhtiyarpur to Mokama section of National Highway 31. The four-lane road, which was built at a cost of Rs 1,900 crore, will significantly reduce congestion, improve connectivity and facilitate smooth movement of goods across the region.