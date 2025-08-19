- By Kamakshi Bishnoi
- Tue, 19 Aug 2025 11:00 PM (IST)
- Source:JND
On the directions of the Supreme Court, the Bhojpur district administration on Monday publicly released the names of 1,90,832 voters deleted from the draft electoral roll during the special revision drive.
The lists have been displayed at block-cum-zonal offices, Panchayat Bhawans, polling centres, and the Municipal Corporation office, and are also available on the websites of the Chief Electoral Officer (Bihar) and District Electoral Officer. The deleted names include voters earlier enrolled but later marked as dead, permanently shifted, absent, or had double entries.
Citizens can check their status through their EPIC number, and those dissatisfied with the deletion may file a claim with a copy of their Aadhaar card. The Election Commission, which earlier did not accept Aadhaar as valid proof, has now recognised it following the Supreme Court’s order, allowing wrongly deleted voters to seek reinstatement.
During the revision campaign, the highest number of deletions occurred in Shahpur assembly constituency (31,419 voters), followed by Tarari (31,171), Jagdishpur (28,458), Ara (28,236), Barhara (26,349), and Sandesh (24,782). The fewest deletions were reported in Agiaon (20,417 voters).
Officials stated that claims and objections will be processed, and eligible voters may have their names restored in the final electoral roll, potentially increasing the total number of voters in the district.