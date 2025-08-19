On the directions of the Supreme Court, the Bhojpur district administration on Monday publicly released the names of 1,90,832 voters deleted from the draft electoral roll during the special revision drive.

The lists have been displayed at block-cum-zonal offices, Panchayat Bhawans, polling centres, and the Municipal Corporation office, and are also available on the websites of the Chief Electoral Officer (Bihar) and District Electoral Officer. The deleted names include voters earlier enrolled but later marked as dead, permanently shifted, absent, or had double entries.