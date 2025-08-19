The Electrical Engineering Department of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kanpur, has developed an Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered device, Aggregne Analyser, which can assess the quality of food grains within a minute. The device will help farmers determine whether grains are healthy, disease-free, and suitable for storage, thereby preventing future crop losses.

Developed by Dr Tushar Sandhan, Assistant Professor in the Electrical Engineering Department, along with his team, the device uses AI and GPS tracking technology. Traditionally, farmers assess grain quality by holding a sample, striking it near the ear, and judging by sound. The Aggregne Analyser replicates this method scientifically—detecting quality by analysing the sound produced when grains fall on a brass plate fitted inside the device.

Once tested, the grains are collected in an internal chamber equipped with dual cameras and LED panels that measure grain size and weight. The AI then generates a detailed quality report instantly.

Dr Sandhan explained that the device is compact, portable, and equally useful for grain wholesalers and buyers. It not only helps in identifying pest infestation but also prevents the re-sowing of infected seeds. Moreover, it can assist in preventing plant diseases and in detecting emerging crop-related infections.