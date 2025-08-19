Following NDA's Parliamentary Party meeting on Tuesday, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has appealed to all the MPs, including the Opposition, to support CP Radhakrishnan in the Vice Presidential elections PM Modi Urges Oppn MPs to Back VP Nominee CP Radhakrishnan, Says Kiren Rijiju After NDA Meet Rijiju said that PM Modi gave CP Radhakrishnan's introduction to the floor leaders in the meeting.

"NDA candidate for the Vice Presidential election, CP Radhakrishnan, was introduced in the meeting. The floor leaders, MPs of the NDA, warmly welcomed CP Radhakrishnan ji, congratulated him and thanked the Prime Minister. His introduction was given by Prime Minister Modi in the meeting of the NDA Parliamentary Party," he told the reporters.

The Union Minister added that PM Modi has appealed to all the MPs to unanimously support the NDA's candidate. Kiren Rijiju said, "Along with the introduction, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has appealed that the entire party, especially the Opposition, that all the MPs should come together and unanimously support the candidate decided by the NDA for the Vice Presidential election."

"Rajnath Singh is also talking to everyone, and we want that we all together support Radhakrishnan unanimously in the election of the Vice President, and it will be very useful for our democracy, for our country and also in running the Rajya Sabha," he added.

Hailing CP Radhakrishnan's nomination, Rijiju said that he has not been involved in any controversy or corruption. "CP Radhakrishnan is a very good name for the post of Vice President. Everyone has accepted this. There is no controversy in his life, no corruption, no stain; he has lived a very simple life and has only worked for society and the country. If such a person becomes the Vice President of the country, it will be a matter of great happiness for the country," he said.

Earlier today, PM Modi felicitated Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan, the NDA's candidate for the Vice Presidential election, during the NDA Parliamentary Party meeting. Prime Minister Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and several Union Ministers and MPs reached the Parliament Library building for the meeting and to felicitate Radhakrishnan. Radhakrishnan was welcomed at the venue by Union Minister Piyush Goyal and other senior leaders.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, BJP President JP Nadda, Union Ministers Jitendra Singh, Kiren Rijiju, Arjun Ram Meghwal, L Murugan, and BJP MPs Sambit Patra and Subhash Barala also attended the meeting.