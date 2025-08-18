- By Kamakshi Bishnoi
- Mon, 18 Aug 2025 11:00 PM (IST)
- Source:JND
In a move to make science education more experiential, children from government schools in Bihar, from classes 9 to 12, will now gain knowledge through science parks built within their school premises. The initiative, led by the Bihar Education Project Council, aims to transform traditional book-based learning into hands-on, interactive experiences. Schools are being selected at the district education office level for the development of these parks.
The science parks will feature various educational models and exhibits, allowing students to understand scientific concepts practically. Teachers will guide students through the exhibits, explaining the subject matter experimentally and engagingly. Special focus will be placed on Physics and Mathematics, with demonstrations such as Newton’s principles presented experimentally.
To ensure effective teaching, science teachers will receive training on how to use the parks for practical learning. The initiative also seeks to encourage curiosity in science, addressing the declining interest among students who often move away from science subjects after class 12 to pursue vocational or general courses.
A science park is an interactive space showcasing exhibits, models, and activities to demonstrate principles of science and technology. Each park will occupy at least 2,000 square feet and will be secured with a plastic net. Class-wise experiment lists will be displayed, and all models will be waterproof.
Some of the key models to be installed include:
- Time Indicator Globe Model
- Experimental Table Model
- DNA Model
- Pythagoras' Theorem Model
- Newton’s Colour Model
The science parks are expected to provide a stimulating environment where students can learn scientific concepts through observation, experimentation, and play, making science education more engaging and practical.