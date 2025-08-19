Complainants approaching the Bihar Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) will now be able to take their cases directly to the RERA Bench without mandatory mediation. As per the new rules, mediation will only be conducted if the complainant explicitly mentions it in the application.

Bihar RERA Chairman Vivek Kumar Singh said the move is aimed at empowering complainants to choose their preferred mode of grievance redressal while also ensuring faster disposal of cases.

ALSO READ: 'I No Longer Date For Free': Sachia Vickery Sparks Buzz With Bold OnlyFans Confession Ahead Of US Open Qualifiers

Until now, all complaints were first referred to the mediation forum. Only when mediation failed were they taken up by the RERA benches for hearing and final decision.

Under the new system, complainants will have the option at the time of filing whether they want their case to go through mediation. Cases where mediation is not opted for will be directly listed before the Bench.

ALSO READ: Peacemaker Season 2 On OTT: When And Where To Watch, Episode Release Date, Plot And More About John Cena’s Show

According to officials, complaints filed before the new system’s implementation will continue to undergo mediation first. The new option will apply only to cases filed on or after August 18.