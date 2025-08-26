- By Kamakshi Bishnoi
- Tue, 26 Aug 2025 09:20 AM (IST)
- Source:Jagran News Network
- Monsoon graces Southern Bihar.
- Above-normal rainfall recorded in Patna.
- Possibility of rain in 25 districts.
The spell of monsoon rain continues across most districts of Bihar, with the southern parts receiving above-normal rainfall compared to North Bihar. According to the Patna Meteorological Centre, the monsoon is yet to retreat, and with fresh activity expected, the state’s 26 per cent rainfall deficit is likely to be overcome.
During the ongoing season, Patna has received 706.6 mm of rain, nine per cent above normal, while Gaya recorded 779.8 mm, which is 25 per cent above normal. Similar patterns have been observed in Nawada and other districts of South Bihar.
ALSO READ: Delhi CM Attack Case: Police Recover Knife Intended For Assault; Criminal Conspiracy Charges Filed Against Accused
Weather officials said a low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal, coupled with a monsoon trough stretching from Bikaner to the southeast Bay of Bengal via Jaipur, Agra, Prayagraj, Daltonganj, Jamshedpur, and Digha, will keep conditions favourable for rain. As a result, 25 districts may experience intermittent showers accompanied by thunder and lightning.
In the last 24 hours, Patna received 37.9 mm of rainfall. Within the district, Naubatpur recorded 60 mm, Danapur 49.4 mm, Phulwari Sharif 42.4 mm, Masaurhi 32.8 mm, and Maner 33.4 mm. Gaya’s Khizarsarai topped the charts with 69.4 mm.
Rainfall was also significant in other parts of the state: Chhapra in Saran (53.4 mm), Shahpur in Bhojpur (51.2 mm), Bihiya (46.4 mm), Imamganj in Gaya (43.6 mm), Piro (43.2 mm), Jagdishpur (42.4 mm), Charpokhari (41.6 mm), and Siswan in Siwan (41 mm). Sherghati in Gaya (40 mm), Hisua in Nawada (35.2 mm), Banke Bazar in Gaya (35.2 mm), Forbesganj (34.6 mm), Chausa in Buxar (34.6 mm), Bihta (33.8 mm), Kutumba in Aurangabad (33.6 mm), and Deo in Aurangabad (32.4 mm) also received notable rain.
ALSO READ: Weather Alert: Delhi-NCR Wakes Up To Drizzle, Heavy Rain Warning In Multiple States; Schools Closed In Himachal, Jammu
On Monday, the maximum temperature in Patna was 32.1 degrees Celsius, while the minimum stood at 26.2 degrees Celsius. Gaya recorded 30.8 degrees Celsius and 24.6 degrees Celsius, Bhagalpur 33.0 degrees Celsius and 26.0 degrees Celsius, and Muzaffarpur 31.0 degrees Celsius and 27.2 degrees Celsius. The state’s highest maximum temperature was reported at Valmiki Nagar at 34.2 degrees Celsius.