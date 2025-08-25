- By Kamakshi Bishnoi
- Bikers line 22-kilometre route in Purnia.
- Savoured Maggi and chips while sipping tea at a dhaba in Garhbanaili.
Braving damp roads after morning showers, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi rode a Bullet motorcycle for 22 km through Purnia on Sunday as part of his ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’, drawing massive crowds of cheering youth.
Rahul, accompanied by RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, mounted motorcycles waiting for them at Khushkibagh, while state Congress president Rajesh Ram rode pillion with Rahul. Hundreds of young supporters joined the rally on their own bikes, shouting slogans of “zindabad” as the convoy moved towards Kasba.
Along the way, the Congress leader was mobbed by supporters eager to shake hands. At Line Bazar, a youth kissed him in excitement before being restrained by security personnel. Rahul, initially startled, responded with a smile.
After completing the motorcycle stretch, Rahul switched back to his open-top jeep. In Kasba, he was received by former minister Afaq Alam and party workers. Later, his convoy halted at ‘Apna Dhaba’ in Garhbanaili, where he spent about half an hour interacting with locals.
VIDEO | Bihar: Lok Sabha LoP and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) ride motorcycles as they resume their 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' in Purnia.— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 24, 2025
For the dhaba’s owner, Pradeep Sah, and his son, Amrit Kumar, the visit was a moment of pride. Rahul bowed before a portrait of Mahatma Gandhi, posed for photographs with the village head, Md Ayub, and insisted on paying Rs 1,000 for tea, Maggi, biscuits, and snacks, despite repeated refusals.
The emotional encounter left locals elated. “This is the hand,” Amrit said, showing his palms after receiving the money, a symbolic reference to the Congress party’s election symbol.
Rahul Gandhi had entered Purnia on Saturday night, halting at Gaura Mod in Sadar block before embarking on Sunday’s yatra, which, locals said, helped him strike a direct chord with the youth.