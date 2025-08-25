Braving damp roads after morning showers, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi rode a Bullet motorcycle for 22 km through Purnia on Sunday as part of his ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’, drawing massive crowds of cheering youth. Rahul, accompanied by RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, mounted motorcycles waiting for them at Khushkibagh, while state Congress president Rajesh Ram rode pillion with Rahul. Hundreds of young supporters joined the rally on their own bikes, shouting slogans of “zindabad” as the convoy moved towards Kasba.

Along the way, the Congress leader was mobbed by supporters eager to shake hands. At Line Bazar, a youth kissed him in excitement before being restrained by security personnel. Rahul, initially startled, responded with a smile. After completing the motorcycle stretch, Rahul switched back to his open-top jeep. In Kasba, he was received by former minister Afaq Alam and party workers. Later, his convoy halted at 'Apna Dhaba' in Garhbanaili, where he spent about half an hour interacting with locals.