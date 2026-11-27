Park Medi World shares traded in positive territory during the early trade on Friday despite a massive sell-off in the domestic stock market after the North India-based hospital chain company said that it completed the acquisition process for Mehar Mediserve LLP— the company operates Mehar Hospital in Zirakpur.

Meanwhile, the healthcare stock started the session in green, opening at Rs 236.95 as compared to last day’s closing of Rs 235.25 on the BSE. The stock sustained the momentum, hitting a day’s high at Rs 239.25, gaining Rs 4 or 1.70 per cent.

However, due to a massive sell-off in the stock market and after profit, itt booking, the stock erased all early gains. Last seen, the scrip was trading at Rs 236, up 0.23 per cent or Rs 0.54. Meanwhile, it’s 52 week high and low values stood at Rs 305.25, and Rs 138.15, respectively.

According to BSE Analytics, the healthcare stock has given a decent return this year so far despite volatility in the stock market, jumping over 55 per cent year to date. Acquired entity becomes wholly-owned subsidiary In an exchange filing on November 26, the company said that it has acquired a 100 per cent stake in Mehar Mediserve LLP's existing partners on a fully diluted basis. Post the development, the later has become a wholly-owned subsidiary of Park Medi World Limited.

Q2 and H1 Results Metric Period FY27 FY26 Change / Remarks Consolidated Net Profit Q2 (September Quarter) Rs 54.45 crore Rs 78.70 crore 30.81% decline (due to rising expenses) Revenue from Operations Q2 (September Quarter) Rs 511.02 crore Rs 410.20 crore Increased (Highest ever quarterly revenue) Revenue from Operations H1 (First Half) Rs 986.73 crore Rs 808.97 crore Increased Stock Market Crashed Key domestic equity benchmark indices–Sensex and Nifty—traded sharply lower during the session amid profit booking after a rally in the last two sessions and a sell-off in blue-chip stock like HDFC Bank. At around 3:25 PM, Sensex was trading at 83,322.29, down

1.19 per cent or 1,006.30 points. Nifty50 was quoted at 25,593.85, down 1.12 per cent or 290.65 points. Disclaimer: This story is for informational purposes only. It should not be considered as investment advice.