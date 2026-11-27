SAP SE, a German software company, is planning to eliminate at least 10,000 jobs as part of a major restructuring to adapt its business to the era of artificial intelligence (AI), news agency Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

This proposed restructuring could affect at least 9 per cent of the workforce of the software giant. According to the report, the final number of job cuts has not yet been ascertained. It may change following discussions with labour representatives.

This wave of layoffs at the company follows two executive board reshuffles this year as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Christian Klein pursues an "AI-First" strategy. Two of SAP's six executive board members will leave the company in March.

The company has eliminated approximately 10,000 positions under a previous restructuring program announced in 2024. The development had cost approximately 3 billion euros ($3.3 billion) to the company.

The company told Bloomberg that "SAP continuously reviews its organisation to ensure it remains aligned with its strategy and customer needs." The company declined to comment on potential layoffs.

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Change At Product And Operations

Bloomberg reported that SAP is planning to bring major changes in its product development and sales operations as Klein seeks to incorporate AI capabilities into the company's applications.

All departments have been asked to identify areas where staff numbers can be reduced, with particular focus on the product, engineering, and sales teams, the news agency reported.

Klein has already assumed most of the responsibilities of Product Chief Muhammad Alam; Alam's contract expires in March.

Sales chief Thomas Saueressig also announced last week that he would leave SAP to become CEO of Ionos Group SE.