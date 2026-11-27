Mahanadi Coalfields Ltd shares made a tepid stock market debut on Friday, November 27, listing with a discount of 2 per cent at Rs 133.15 on BSE against the issue price of Rs 136. At the NSE, the shares of state-owned Coal India’s subsidiary made their market debut at Rs 134 at a discount of 1.47 per cent. The company's market valuation stood at Rs 90,340.65 crore.

IPO And Company Details

The initial public offering of Mahanadi Coalfields Ltd was fully subscribed on the final day of bidding on Monday this week.

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Metric / Detail Value / Information IPO Issue Size Rs 8,981 crore Subscription Multiplier 1.52 times IPO Price Band Rs 129 - 136 per share Issue Structure Offer-for-sale (OFS) Other CIL Subsidiaries Listed (2026) Bharat Coking Coal Ltd (Jan), CMPDI Ltd (March) FY26 Coal Production 218.31 million tonnes Share of National Non-Coking Coal Production 22.4% Contribution to Coal India's Production Over 28% Coal India Share of Domestic Output Over 80%

Disclaimer: This story is for informational purposes only. It should not be considered as investment advice.