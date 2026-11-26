The Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has brought many changes to EPF rules, such as easing withdrawal norms, bringing automation to claim settlement and increasing the withdrawal limit from 75 per cent to 90 per cent for some depositors. Additionally, major reforms are underway for subscribers in 2027. EPFO is preparing to streamline operations and expedite claim settlements, including UPI-based withdrawals and flexible payout options post-retirement. This will allow members to receive funds via monthly, quarterly, or semi-annual installments in old age.

The proposal was approved in the 240th Central Board of Trustees (CBT) meeting, these initiatives and the same will come under the EPFO 3.0 initiative.

Here is a breakdown of the four major upcoming updates.

1. Modernisation via EPFO 3.0

EPFO 3.0 will bring a comprehensive overhaul of the organization's technical infrastructure. Designed to support data for approximately 2 billion accounts over the next 50 years, the platform introduces a core-banking-style centralised system to accelerate paperless claim processing.