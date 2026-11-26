The Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has brought many changes to EPF rules, such as easing withdrawal norms, bringing automation to claim settlement and increasing the withdrawal limit from 75 per cent to 90 per cent for some depositors. Additionally, major reforms are underway for subscribers in 2027. EPFO is preparing to streamline operations and expedite claim settlements, including UPI-based withdrawals and flexible payout options post-retirement. This will allow members to receive funds via monthly, quarterly, or semi-annual installments in old age.
The proposal was approved in the 240th Central Board of Trustees (CBT) meeting, these initiatives and the same will come under the EPFO 3.0 initiative.
Here is a breakdown of the four major upcoming updates.
1. Modernisation via EPFO 3.0
EPFO 3.0 will bring a comprehensive overhaul of the organization's technical infrastructure. Designed to support data for approximately 2 billion accounts over the next 50 years, the platform introduces a core-banking-style centralised system to accelerate paperless claim processing.
2. Direct Withdrawals via UPI
Subscribers will soon be able to initiate withdrawals using UPI interfaces like the BHIM application. The feature will allow account holders to check total balances, evaluate withdrawal eligibility, and track minimum retention limits seamlessly. An announcement for the same is yet to be made.
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3. Flexible Post-Retirement Installments (SWP)
Earlier, employees were allowed mandatory lump-sum payouts. Under 3.0, the EPFO is introducing a Systematic Withdrawal Plan (SWP). Retirees can opt to receive their accumulated balance in monthly, quarterly, or bi-annual payouts. Nominees can either receive the remaining balance or continue the regular instalments.
4. Direct and Voluntary Contributions
Subscribers will have the facility to make direct voluntary contributions using their Universal Account Number (UAN). Additionally, the system will support micro-contributions from third parties, enabling options such as customer tips for gig workers to be deposited directly into their PF accounts.