The succession dispute within TVS, one of India's top homegrown automobile brands, has now reached the courtroom from private discussions within the family. Lakshmi Venu, daughter of TVS patriarch Venu Srinivasan, filed a suit in the Madras High Court, seeking a formal partition of the joint family assets belonging to her father's branch of the TVS family.
The legal action follows an unanswered partition notice sent to her father on November 16, invoking her rights under the Hindu Succession Act after repeated requests for financial records and information were ignored.
The new development followed after she got no response to a partition notice sent to her father on November 16. She demanded her rights under the Hindu Succession Act after repeated requests for financial records and information were ignored.
The Core Conflict and Asset Holdings
The lawsuit explicitly concerns the underlying family wealth and ownership partition—not the day-to-day operations of TVS companies.
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Category
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Details
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Lawsuit Focus
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Concerns underlying family wealth and ownership partition, not day-to-day operations of TVS companies.
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Assets Under Consideration
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Holdings in major entities including TVS Holdings, TVS Motor Company, TVS Credit Services, and Sundaram-Clayton (allotted during 2020 TVS family restructuring).
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Division of Beneficial Interests
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Disputed 95:5 division favouring Sudarshan Venu over Lakshmi Venu.
At the centre of the dispute is an alleged 95:5 division of beneficial interests favouring her brother, Sudarshan Venu, over Lakshmi.
Aryama Sundaram, who is representing Lakshmi, argued that such a distribution fails to reflect her equal rights as a coparcener, comparing the allocation to giving an "Amazon to the son and a sweet shop to the daughter".
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What Is Disagreements Over Past Agreements
Venu Srinivasan and Sudarshan Venu have said that the family reached consensual, binding agreements between 2017 and 2024. Thuy signed a key Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in March 2024, settling the asset division and dissolving the Hindu Undivided Family (HUF).
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However, Lakshmi and her mother, Mallika Srinivasan, alleged that these past arrangements focused on operational management, brand usage restrictions, and non-compete provisions rather than a final, transparent partition of economic ownership.
Legal Demands and Next Steps
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Legal Demand / Aspect
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Details
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Court Petition Requests
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Compel full disclosure of trust documents and holding asset structures, and enforce a fair division of joint family property.
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Management vs. Partition
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Allocation of corporate management responsibilities cannot replace a lawful partition of inheritance rights.
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Next Steps
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The Madras High Court is expected to hear the matter soon.