The succession dispute within TVS, one of India's top homegrown automobile brands, has now reached the courtroom from private discussions within the family. Lakshmi Venu, daughter of TVS patriarch Venu Srinivasan, filed a suit in the Madras High Court, seeking a formal partition of the joint family assets belonging to her father's branch of the TVS family.

The legal action follows an unanswered partition notice sent to her father on November 16, invoking her rights under the Hindu Succession Act after repeated requests for financial records and information were ignored.

The new development followed after she got no response to a partition notice sent to her father on November 16. She demanded her rights under the Hindu Succession Act after repeated requests for financial records and information were ignored.

The Core Conflict and Asset Holdings

The lawsuit explicitly concerns the underlying family wealth and ownership partition—not the day-to-day operations of TVS companies.

Category Details Lawsuit Focus Concerns underlying family wealth and ownership partition, not day-to-day operations of TVS companies. Assets Under Consideration Holdings in major entities including TVS Holdings, TVS Motor Company, TVS Credit Services, and Sundaram-Clayton (allotted during 2020 TVS family restructuring). Division of Beneficial Interests Disputed 95:5 division favouring Sudarshan Venu over Lakshmi Venu.

At the centre of the dispute is an alleged 95:5 division of beneficial interests favouring her brother, Sudarshan Venu, over Lakshmi.

Aryama Sundaram, who is representing Lakshmi, argued that such a distribution fails to reflect her equal rights as a coparcener, comparing the allocation to giving an "Amazon to the son and a sweet shop to the daughter".