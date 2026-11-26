The Indian stock market closed higher on Thursday, erasing early losses in a volatile session as investors awaited further clarity on trade agreements between India and the US. BSE Sensex, the 30-share index, rose 390.31 points, or 0.46 per cent, to close at 84,328.59. Nifty50, the 50-share NSE index, gained 65.25 points, or 0.25 per cent, to end at 25,884.50.

The recovery in the market from the early losses was seen amid sustained foreign inflows and buying in heavyweight stocks and firm crude prices.

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Top Gainers And Losers

Category Details Top Gainers HCL Technologies, BSE, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) Broader Market Performance Nifty MidCap 100: +0.32% Nifty SmallCap 100: +0.74% Sectoral Outperformers Nifty IT, Nifty Realty, Nifty Metal Sectoral Underperformers Nifty Consumer Durables, Nifty Auto, Nifty Media

Despite positive momentum in the stock market, the rupee settled 24 paise lower at 92.44 (provisional) against the US dollar on Thursday.

What Did Experts Say?

"Indian equities ended slightly higher on Thursday after a volatile session, with early gains tapering as uncertainty over the India-US trade agreement and firm US inflation data tempered risk appetite. The benchmarks oscillated between gains and losses through the session, reflecting a cautious approach amid renewed focus on global interest-rate expectations and the possibility of further Federal Reserve tightening in December," said Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money.





"Indian equities recovered from early losses in a volatile session, as sustained foreign inflows and selective buying outweighed firm crude and the proposed US tariffs. IT led the gains, tracking a rebound in Asian tech stocks after weeks of selling. Metals rose alongside a recovery in metal prices, and mid- and small-caps outperformed the benchmarks, pointing to healthy broader-market participation." Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments Limited