The Indian stock market closed higher on Thursday, erasing early losses in a volatile session as investors awaited further clarity on trade agreements between India and the US. BSE Sensex, the 30-share index, rose 390.31 points, or 0.46 per cent, to close at 84,328.59. Nifty50, the 50-share NSE index, gained 65.25 points, or 0.25 per cent, to end at 25,884.50.
The recovery in the market from the early losses was seen amid sustained foreign inflows and buying in heavyweight stocks and firm crude prices.
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Top Gainers And Losers
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Category
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Details
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Top Gainers
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HCL Technologies, BSE, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS)
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Broader Market Performance
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Nifty MidCap 100: +0.32%
Nifty SmallCap 100: +0.74%
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Sectoral Outperformers
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Nifty IT, Nifty Realty, Nifty Metal
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Sectoral Underperformers
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Nifty Consumer Durables, Nifty Auto, Nifty Media
Despite positive momentum in the stock market, the rupee settled 24 paise lower at 92.44 (provisional) against the US dollar on Thursday.