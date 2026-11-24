Trading in the Indian stock market is closed on Tuesday, November 24, as the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) observe a holiday for Guru Nanak Jayanti.
Trading in equity and equity derivatives, and the commodity market, is suspended. The market was closed on November 10; stock exchanges have declared a holiday for Diwali-Balipratipada.
The exchanges hosted a special Muhurat Trading session on Laxmi Puja.
Stock Market Holiday This Year
- November: Nov 10 for Diwali
- November 24: Guru Nanak Dev Jayanti
- December 25: Christmas Day
Bank Holiday Today
Bank branches in several parts of India are closed today, November 24, for Guru Nanak Jayanti. Under the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Negotiable Instruments Act, bank branches will close in 21 cities, while branches in other cities will remain open as scheduled.
Banks in almost all northern states will observe a holiday for either Guru Nanak Jayanti or Kartika Purnima and Dev Deepawali.