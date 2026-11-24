Indian investors’ money soared by over Rs 34 lakh crore in November so far after the equity market saw a massive turnaround. Sensex, the 30-share index of BSE, surged 7,976.46 points, or 10.71 per cent, till November 23, making equity investors richer by Rs 34.61 lakh crore.

The return of foreign investors as buyers, lower crude oil prices after US President Donald Trump registered a defeat in US mid-term elections, and strong Q2 corporate earnings. Indian stock market gained due to a global sell-off in AI-linked stocks as well.

BSE Listed Companies Market Cap Soared Following the bullish trend in equities, the market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies has surged by Rs 34.61 lakh crore to Rs 5,08,98,444.87 crore (USD 5.48 trillion) this month. Record FII Inflow Was Key Factor Behind Bullish Trend In Stock Market Foreign investors have been the main driving force behind the market boom. The month saw a whopping inflow of Rs 1.27 lakh crore so far—the highest monthly flow ever recorded.

Notably, FIIs returned as buyers after a months-long selling momentum. They withdrew Rs 34,843 crore in October and Rs 35,861 crore in September, according to data available with NSDL. "The dramatic change in the FII stance towards India, rupee appreciation and better-than-expected impressive earnings growth have combined to boost market sentiment, strongly supported by fundamentals. This month, so far, India has been the best-performing large market in the world," V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments Limited, said.

Global Market Suffered Sell-Off Globally, equity markets were under selling pressure, led by a slump in the AI sector. Global oil benchmark Brent crude was trading at $88.90 a barrel, supporting positive investor sentiment. The sharp rally comes after the Sensex hit a one-year low of 71,292.88 on October 1 this year. The BSE Sensex is 3,723 points away from its high of 86,159.02 points on December 1 last year. Also read: Are NSE, BSE Closed Today For Guru Nanak Jayanti? Check Stock Market Holiday Calendar Indian Stock Market Remained Resilient The benchmark BSE rose 2,327.26 points, or 2.85 per cent, while the Nifty gained 656.3 points, or 2.61 per cent. After a four-week rally, markets posted heavy gains on Monday, down nearly 2 per cent. (With Input From PTI)