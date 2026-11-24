The primary market will get a decent start in the last month of the calendar year as two companies—Monomark Engineering (India) Ltd and Matangi Rubber Ltd–will float their initial public offerings (IPOs) in the first week of December.
Matangi Rubber's public issue will open for public subscription between December 1 to December 3, while Monomark Engineering's initial share to become available for subscription on December 2 and close on December 4, according to their respective red herring prospectuses (RHPs).
Key Dates And Details For The IPOs
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Category / Detail
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Information
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Anchor Bidding
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Matangi Rubber: Nov 30 | Monomark Engineering: Dec 1
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Monomark Engineering Issue Details
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Fresh issue of up to 2.70 crore equity shares (No OFS)
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Monomark Proceeds Utilisation
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Rs 120 crore for working capital; balance for general corporate purposes
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Matangi Rubber Issue Details
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Fresh issue of up to 57.62 lakh shares + OFS of up to 15.15 lakh shares
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Matangi Rubber OFS Sellers
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Vandana Rubber (13.63 lakh shares), Anju Khanna, Priyanka Khanna, Pratyush Handaa, Radhika Gupta
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Matangi Rubber Proceeds Utilisation
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Rs 45 crore for loan repayment; Rs 19.06 crore for rubber recycling facility; Rs 8.44 crore for solid tyres facility (Bhind, MP); balance for general corporate purposes
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Proposed Listing
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BSE and NSE
Monomark Engineering has a presence in seven states in India, including the Union Territories of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu.
Also Read: SEBI’s Strict Warning To IPO Investors: Why Grey Market Premium Is A Major Trap?
IPOs In Last Week Of November 2026
The last week of November will see Foodlink F&B Holdings (India) Ltd and Integris Medtech launching their IPOs. Foodlink F&B Holdings operates in the luxury food services segment. The company will launch its IPO on November 26. Integris Medtech is a diversified medical technology platform. It will float its public issue on November 27.
Recommended For You
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Company
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IPO Details
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Foodlink F&B Holdings (India) Ltd
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Operates in the luxury food services segment; IPO launches on November 26
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Integris Medtech
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Diversified medical technology platform backed by Everstone Capital; IPO floats on November 27