The primary market will get a decent start in the last month of the calendar year as two companies—Monomark Engineering (India) Ltd and Matangi Rubber Ltd–will float their initial public offerings (IPOs) in the first week of December.

Matangi Rubber's public issue will open for public subscription between December 1 to December 3, while Monomark Engineering's initial share to become available for subscription on December 2 and close on December 4, according to their respective red herring prospectuses (RHPs).