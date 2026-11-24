Bank branches in several parts of India are closed today, November 24, for Guru Nanak Jayanti. Under the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Negotiable Instruments Act, bank branches will close in 21 cities, while branches in other cities will remain open as scheduled.

Banks in almost all northern states will observe a holiday for either Guru Nanak Jayanti or Kartika Purnima and Dev Deepawali.

Bank Holiday On November 24

Banks Closed Banks Open Noida, Lucknow, Kanpur, New Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chandigarh Bengaluru, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Kochi, Patna

ATM Withdrawal, UPI, And Digital Services Remain Operational

Banking through physical branches is closed today; however, banking through digital means, including net banking, phone banking and UPI, will remain operational.

Cash withdrawal and deposit through ATM and deposit machines will also be operational.