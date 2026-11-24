Bank branches in several parts of India are closed today, November 24, for Guru Nanak Jayanti. Under the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Negotiable Instruments Act, bank branches will close in 21 cities, while branches in other cities will remain open as scheduled.
Banks in almost all northern states will observe a holiday for either Guru Nanak Jayanti or Kartika Purnima and Dev Deepawali.
Bank Holiday On November 24
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Banks Closed
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Banks Open
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Noida, Lucknow, Kanpur, New Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chandigarh
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Bengaluru, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Kochi, Patna
ATM Withdrawal, UPI, And Digital Services Remain Operational
Banking through physical branches is closed today; however, banking through digital means, including net banking, phone banking and UPI, will remain operational.
Cash withdrawal and deposit through ATM and deposit machines will also be operational.
Stock Market Holiday
Trading in the Indian stock market is closed on Tuesday, November 24, as the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) observe a holiday for Guru Nanak Jayanti.