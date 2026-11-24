Grey Market Premium (GMP) is a completely informal, unverified, and unregulated system, said the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), issuing an important warning to investors investing in IPOs. The market regulator advised investors not to consider GMP as a reliable indicator of an IPO's potential listing price or potential returns and to refrain from any transactions related to it.

Investors Should Be Cautious In a statement, SEBI said it noticed that GMP data related to upcoming IPOs is being widely published on various websites, digital platforms, social media channels, and by some market participants. “These data are often presented as if they indicate the listing price of the share or the potential returns to investors. This trend may mislead investors and is contrary to the principles of transparency and accountability in the capital markets,” SEBI said.

Grey Market Is Not Regularised SEBI clarified that transactions in the grey market are conducted outside the framework of recognised stock exchanges, so there is no regulatory oversight. The transactions do not offer settlement guarantees for investors, and there are no investor protection mechanisms.

Furthermore, these deals do not follow a formal price discovery process. Therefore, making investment decisions based on GMPs can be risky. Do Not Promote GMPs To protect investors' interests, SEBI has directed all SEBI-registered intermediaries and market participants not to publish, display, or disseminate GMPs through their websites, emails, SMS, social media platforms, or any other communication medium. The regulator has stated that it is the responsibility of all registered entities to provide accurate and transparent information to the market. Three Advisories By SEBI First, do not consider GMPs as an indicator of a stock's listing price or expected returns. It does not show a guaranteed listing price. Second, do not participate in any informal transactions involving GMPs, as they are completely outside the regulatory framework. Third, investments in IPOs and all related activities should be conducted only through SEBI-registered intermediaries and authorised platforms. Additionally, the market regulator also cautioned investors against fraudsters operating on platforms like WhatsApp and Telegram.