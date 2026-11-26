Shares of the National Stock Exchange of India hit a record high on Thursday, with its market valuation reaching Rs 5.88 lakh crore. The exchange's stock rallied 3.55 per cent to hit a record high of Rs 2,400 on the BSE.

In two days, the stock has surged nearly 9 per cent. NSE's market valuation stood at Rs 5,88,332.25 crore (about USD 63.55 billion).

The exchange is at the ninth place in the domestic market capitalisation (mcap) ranking. The National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) made its trading debut on the BSE on September 24. Since its market debut in September, the stock has jumped 32 per cent.