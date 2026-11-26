Days after Anthropic's initial public offering (IPO) made thousands of employees millionaires, another public listing came into the limelight for turning employees into overnight millionaires. With stock market debut of Cerebras Systems, an American artificial intelligence chipmaker’s stock market debut, more than 1,000 employees saw their net worth cross the million-dollar threshold, the company’s chief executive officer (CEO) Andrew Feldman confirmed.

Speaking on the tech podcast Sourcery with Molly O’Shea, Feldman emphasised that it was intentional. He noted that employees were part of the startup's core success, and the top leadership carries a fundamental responsibility to ensure workers share in the financial rewards of that growth.

Cerebras IPO was concluded in May 2026. The share sale was priced at $185 per share, and the company raised billions in fresh capital. The listing of the shares immediately translated into significant portfolio gains for equity-holding employees.

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At the time of listing, Cerebras’ market value surged due to an uptick in shares. This drove worker valuations higher alongside the firm's overall valuation—which reached an estimated $21.7 billion.

ESPP Support Wealth Creation

The wealth creation was supported by the company’s 2026 Employee Stock Purchase Plan (ESPP). Under the program, eligible staff members could acquire company stock via automatic payroll deductions at up to a 15 per cent discount off market prices.