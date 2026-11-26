Gold and silver prices bounced back on Thursday after a last session debacle. MCX Gold rose over Rs 1,700 to 1,22,905 from last day's close of Rs 1,21,137, while Silver soared over Rs 5,000 to Rs 1,47,812 per kilogram from last close of Rs 1,42,517 in early trade. Earlier on Wednesday, the bullion market crashed globally.
Last seen, MCX gold was trading at Rs 122863, up Rs 1726 or 1.42 per cent. MCX Silver was quoted at Rs 147762, up Rs 5,245 or 3.68 per cent.
The global market saw a decent uptick in gold and silver rates. At the time of writing, COMEX Gold was quoted at $3,587.60 per ounce, up $51.80 or 1.47 per cent. COMEX Silver was trading at $41.615, up $1.5 or 3.89 per cent.
24k, 22k Gold Rates
The uptick in the futures market carried over to the retail market as well. According to bullion.co.in, the 24 karat gold rate today in India --at around 10:00 AM--is Rs 1,24,090 per 10 grams. On Wednesday, it was Rs 1,21,910 per 10 grams. 24-karat gold rate today is Rs 1,18,060 per 10 grams. Meanwhile, 18 karat gold rate today is Rs 93,068 per 10 grams.
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Purity
|
Rate Today (per 10g)
|
Rate Wednesday (per 10g)
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24 Karat
|
Rs 1,24,090
|
Rs 1,21,910
|
22 Karat
|
Rs 1,18,060
|
-
|
18 Karat
|
Rs 93,068
|
-
24k, 22k Rates In Mumbai, Delhi And Other Cities
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City
|
24k Rate (per 10g)
|
22k Rate (per 10g)
|
Delhi
|
Rs 1,23,660
|
Rs 1,17,650
|
Mumbai
|
Rs 1,23,880
|
Rs 1,17,850
|
Kolkata
|
Rs 1,23,710
|
Rs 1,17,690
|
Chennai
|
Rs 1,24,370
|
Rs 1,18,320
|
Bengaluru
|
Rs 1,24,110
|
Rs 1,18,070
|
Hyderabad
|
Rs 1,24,210
|
Rs 1,18,160