Gold and silver prices bounced back on Thursday after a last session debacle. MCX Gold rose over Rs 1,700 to 1,22,905 from last day's close of Rs 1,21,137, while Silver soared over Rs 5,000 to Rs 1,47,812 per kilogram from last close of Rs 1,42,517 in early trade. Earlier on Wednesday, the bullion market crashed globally.

Last seen, MCX gold was trading at Rs 122863, up Rs 1726 or 1.42 per cent. MCX Silver was quoted at Rs 147762, up Rs 5,245 or 3.68 per cent.

The global market saw a decent uptick in gold and silver rates. At the time of writing, COMEX Gold was quoted at $3,587.60 per ounce, up $51.80 or 1.47 per cent. COMEX Silver was trading at $41.615, up $1.5 or 3.89 per cent.