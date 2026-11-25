Gold Rate Today: Gold and Silver prices on Wednesday (November 25) witnessed a heavy downfall, resuming their losing streak after starting the week on a positive note. The yellow metal declined by Rs 1,569, or 1.28 per cent, to Rs 1,20,760 per 10 grams on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) at 2 pm.

The decline was attributed to weak spot demand, a stronger US dollar, and hawkish signals from US Federal Reserve officials ahead of key US inflation data, which led to the decline in global gold prices. Similarly, Silver prices declined by Rs 2,447 per kg to Rs 1,42,991 per kg on the MCX at around 2 pm today. At the start of the session on November 25, the MCX gold opened 0.35 per cent, or Rs 429, lower at Rs 1,21,900 per 10 grams.

MCX December Silver futures also opened 0.30 per cent, or Rs 435, lower at Rs 1,45,003 per kg. The losses continued as the session progressed, with both Gold and Silver prices falling to their lowest so far in 2026. Gold Rates Today (November 25): According to Good Returns, the retail prices for the 24-carat gold at 2 pm today stood at Rs 1,24,580 per 10 grams, while the 22-carat gold was priced at Rs 1,14,200 per 10 grams. The retail prices for the 18-carat gold at 2 pm stood at Rs 93,440 per 10 grams.

Gram 24K 22K 18K 1 Rs 12,458 Rs 11,420 Rs 9,344 8 Rs 99,664 Rs 91,360 Rs 74,752 10 Rs 1,24,580 Rs 1,14,200 Rs 93,440 100 Rs 12,45,800 Rs 11,42,000 Rs 9,34,400 City-Wise Gold Rates Today: Delhi has the highest retail gold rates today among the major metro cities, with the yellow metal trading at Rs 1,24,730 per 10 grams. In Chennai, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata and Hyderabad, the Gold prices were at Rs 1,24,580 per 10 grams for 24-carat gold. City 24k Gold Rate (per 10g) 22k Gold Rate (per 10g) Delhi Rs 1,24,730 Rs 1,14,350 Mumbai Rs 1,24,580 Rs 1,14,200 Kolkata Rs 1,24,580 Rs 1,14,200 Chennai Rs 1,24,580 Rs 1,14,200 Bangalore Rs 1,24,580 Rs 1,14,200 Hyderabad Rs 1,24,580 Rs 1,14,200 Silver Rates Today (November 25): Silver Rates also witnessed a decline on MCX and retail, extending the downward trend amid weak spot demand and global pressure. At 2 pm today (November 25), the Silver futures declined by Rs 2,447 per kg (or 1.68 per cent) to Rs 1,42,991 per kg on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX). At the start of the session on November 25, MCX December silver futures opened 0.30 per cent, or Rs 435, lower at Rs 1,45,003 per kg against the previous close of Rs 1,45,438.

The retail prices for Silver for 999 purity plunged by Rs 10,000, or 5.71 per cent, to Rs 1,65,000 per kg, as per Good Returns. Meanwhile, the official IBJA bullion benchmark rate stood at Rs 1,43,522 per kg (excluding GST).

Weight Retail Prices Bullion/IBJA Rates 1 Gram Rs 165 Rs 143.52 10 Gram Rs 1,650 Rs 1,435.22 100 Gram Rs 16,500 Rs 14,352.20 1 Kg Rs 1,65,000 Rs 1,43,522 City-Wise Silver Rates City Retail Silver Rate/Kg Wholesale Bullion Rate/Kg (Ex-GST) Delhi Rs 1,65,000 Rs 1,43,360 Mumbai Rs 1,65,000 Rs 1,43,290 Kolkata Rs 1,65,000 Rs 1,43,410 Chennai Rs 1,65,000 Rs 1,44,020 Bengaluru Rs 1,65,000 Rs 1,43,720