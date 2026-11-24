Digital banking comes with ease for common citizens; however, the surge in cyber fraud continues to pose severe financial risks to consumers. Phishing links, fraudulent calls, and unauthorised access have emptied bank accounts, often leaving victims helpless in the moment.

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has proposed a robust security framework featuring a 'Stop Switch' and a 'Trusted Person Mechanism' to safeguard account holders. The ‘Stop Switch’ is widely known as ‘Kill Switch’ as well.

Meanwhile, the emergency 'Stop Switch' will help halt outgoing debits instantly.

What Is ‘Stop Switch’?

Stop Switch is designed to act as an immediate emergency brake for financial accounts. The mechanism allows users to freeze all outgoing debits instantly upon suspecting security breaches or cyber fraud.

Once activated, the switch prevents new digital transfers. It prevents the creation of payment mandates or standing instructions and restricts third-party UPI registrations.

This will ensure remaining account balances remain secure from further unauthorised drain.

How To Activate?

The features can be activated on smartphones through mobile apps and internet banking. Meanwhile, customer support hotlines, ATMs, or direct visits to local bank branches can be used as well.

Multi-Level Verification

RBI framework enforces strict protocols for deactivation even if, cybercriminals might override security controls after compromising a user's phone.

Re-enabling account debits will require multi-tier verification alongside a mandatory cooling period, preventing fraudsters from turning off the protection immediately after gaining control.

Family Security To Be Added

In addition to the kill switch, the RBI has introduced the Trusted Person Mechanism, which allows customers to voluntarily nominate a designated adult family member or trusted contact to oversee high-value transactions above a user-defined threshold.