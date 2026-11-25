Flipkart today announced Kalyan Krishnamurthy is concluding his tenure as CEO after more than eleven years with the company. Krishnamurthy led Flipkart through a defining decade of growth. During his leadership, the business grew more than fivefold, strengthening its position as one of India’s leading ecommerce companies and helping transform the country’s digital commerce landscape. His contribution extends well beyond business growth. Under his leadership, The Big Billion Days became synonymous with India’s festive shopping season.

Flipkart also pioneered several innovations and industry firsts, expanded its reach across the country and built new capabilities and services for consumers and sellers. His leadership and focus on running a business with strong governance helped shape the evolution of Indian e-commerce and build an ecosystem that has created opportunities for businesses, entrepreneurs and millions of consumers.

“Both Flipkart and Walmart are better because of Kalyan. We are grateful for his leadership, the governance he instilled and his many contributions to the company. We wish him nothing but the best as he moves on to his next adventure,” said Chris Nicholas, president and CEO, Walmart International. “We know great things are ahead for Flipkart, and we’re excited by the potential that exists and the opportunity to continue helping customers in India save money and live better.” “It has been a privilege to be part of Flipkart’s journey. I am proud of the scale of the business we have built but equally proud of how we have built it. Strong ethics, integrity and high standards of governance have been central to Flipkart’s growth,” said Kalyan Krishnamurthy, CEO of Flipkart.

“Our team has helped change how millions of Indians shop, expanding choice and creating opportunities for sellers, entrepreneurs and businesses across the country. I’m grateful to the colleagues, sellers and partners who have been part of this journey. Flipkart has a strong foundation and an exciting future, and I wish the team every success.” Walmart remains committed to Flipkart and its long-term opportunity in India. Flipkart has a strong market position, a well-established business and significant opportunities ahead as it continues to serve customers, sellers and partners across the country.

The company will announce a successor in the coming weeks. Balaji Thiagarajan, currently Chief Product and Technology Officer at Flipkart, and the Flipkart board will lead the organisation in the interim. ALSO READ: 'Misleading Claims, Prohibited Products': FSSAI Crackdowns On Amazon, Flipkart, Zepto, Swiggy Instamart, Big Basket Over Non-Compliance About the Flipkart Group The Flipkart Group is one of India’s leading digital commerce entities with a strong technologyfirst foundation and includes group companies Flipkart, Myntra, Flipkart Wholesale, Cleartrip, and super.money. Established in 2007, Flipkart has enabled millions of sellers, merchants, and small businesses to participate in India's digital commerce revolution. With a registered user base of more than 500 million, Flipkart’s marketplace offers over 150 million products across 80+ categories.

ALSO READ: Amazon, Flipkart’s Festive Shock To Sellers: E- Commerce Majors Tighten Fees, Penalties Today, there are over 1.4 million sellers on the platform, including Shopsy sellers. With a focus on empowering and delighting every Indian by delivering value through technology and innovation, Flipkart has pioneered services such as Cash on Delivery, No Cost EMI, Easy Returns, and UPI payments. Beyond shopping, Flipkart continues to create jobs, empower entrepreneurs, and strengthen India’s digital economy.