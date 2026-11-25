Kalyan Krishnamurthy has stepped down as the CEO of Flipkart after more than 11 years, as announced by the company today. The Bengaluru-based giant will name his successor in a few weeks. Flipkart's chief product and technology officer, Balaji Thiagarajan, will take over as the interim CEO.

Krishnamurthy's sudden exit has come at a time when the company's public listing remains uncertain, with Walmart, its parent company, focusing on profitability over a near-term listing. Earlier this year, Flipkart moved its headquarters from Singapore back to India to prepare for the domestic listing. However, as of now, the company has not announced any IPO timeline.

Also Read: RBI's Proposed 'Stop Switch': How Digital Kill Switch Could Protect Your Bank Account What It Means For Walmart And The 2028 IPO? Krishnamurthy's sudden exit has highlighted a major leadership transition, amidst Flipkart's delay in its IPO debut. While the Walmart stock price remained unaffected, investors in India are now worried that the company's stock market launch may be delayed until 2028 at a reduced valuation.

Meanwhile, competitors such as Amazon, Meesho, and Blinkit see this leadership transition as an opportunity to sway customers with effective offers. Following the delayed IPO and uncertainty lurking over the liquidity route, former executives Mukesh Bansal, ex-CFO Sanjay Baweja, and ex-CBO Ankit Nagori wrote to Walmart's board in October seeking a full buyout of their vested options.

Flipkart Employees Worry Over ESOP Liquidity Amid IPO Delay The surprising exit of Kalyan Krishnamurthy has further fueled concerns among the company's employees over the liquidity of their employee stock options, known as ESOPs. Flipkart completed its second tranche of an employee stock buyback programme in July, allowing eligible current employees to sell a maximum of 5% of their vested options against a reported valuation of $38.2 billion. This was 6% above the $36 billion valuation from its last private fundraising in May 2024.

The IPO delay has led over 1,000 former employees of Flipkart and its group companies to reach out to Walmart and the Flipkart board asking about their vesting options and cash-out options. Kalyan Krishnamurthy's Legacy Under Kalyan's decade-long tenure at Flipkart, the company expanded its quick-commerce business and introduced Flipkart Minutes in August 2024. The initiative recorded a fourfold growth over the past year, expanding to nearly 1,200 micro-fulfilment centres across more than 150 cities, the company said in September.

During his tenure, Flipkart broadened its marketplace and seller ecosystem with more than 500 million registered customers and over 1.4 million sellers, including Shopsy sellers. "Both Flipkart and Walmart are better because of Kalyan. We are grateful for his leadership, the governance he instilled and his many contributions to the company," said Chris Nicholas, president and CEO of Walmart International.

Addressing his exit from the company, Kalyan Krishnamurthy said, "It has been a privilege to be part of Flipkart’s journey. I am proud of the scale of the business we have built but equally proud of how we have built it. Strong ethics, integrity and high standards of governance have been central to Flipkart's growth."