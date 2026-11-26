Salaried employees may soon get a faster way to withdraw Provident Fund (PF) savings without lengthy forms or long waits. According to a Business Standard report, the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) is planning to roll out PF withdrawals through the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) by the end of December, with a proposed minimum withdrawal limit of Rs 1,000.

Setting a Rs 1,000 floor is meant to prevent frequent withdrawal requests that could add processing load to EPFO's systems. Officials stated the core technology for UPI withdrawals is ready, with two user trial rounds completed and earlier bugs addressed. However, a few technical glitches remaining in the shift to the Centralised IT Enabled System 2.0 (CITES 2.0) are still being resolved ahead of launch.

Alongside UPI withdrawal, the government is rolling out broader digital upgrades under "Project EPFO 3.0" to bring core banking-style convenience and cut manual paperwork. Claims that clear required checks and validations will be processed automatically without manual intervention, helping bring claim settlement down from 20 days to under three days.

Key Changes To Minimum Balance, Waiting Period, And SWP

The Ministry of Labour and Employment and EPFO's Central Board of Trustees (CBT) have taken several major decisions aimed at making retirement savings easier to access:

Lower Minimum Balance Rule: Members previously had to keep at least 25 per cent of their total contribution in the account till the age of 55 years, which has now been reduced to 10 per cent.

Shorter Waiting Period: The waiting window for final PF withdrawal after leaving a job has been cut from 12 months to two months.

Systematic Withdrawal Plan (SWP): Subscribers can withdraw money periodically from their retirement fund through an SWP option.

(With Inputs From Jagran.com)