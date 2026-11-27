The bullion market continued gaining momentum amid value buying after a debacle in gold and silver prices earlier this month. Gold futures, due to expire on December 4, surged Rs 2,515 to an early high of 1,24,787 per 10 grams, up from the previous close of Rs 1,22,272 on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX). MCX Silver, December expiry, skyrocketed Rs 6,292 to a high of Rs 1,52,135 per kilogram from the previous session's closing of Rs 1,45,843.

However, the precious metals prices erased some of their early gains. At around 9:56 AM, MCX Silver was trading at Rs 1,51,500, up

Rs 5,657 or 3.88 per cent. MCX Gold was quoted at Rs 1,24,007, up Rs 1,735 or 1.42 per cent.

24k, 22k Gold Rates In India

Gold rates in the domestic retail market soared significantly as well, showing alignment with momentum in the futures market. According to rates on bullion.co.in in the morning, the 24 karat gold rate in India on November 27 is Rs 1,25,040 per 10 grams, while the 22 karat gold rate today is Rs 1,18,960 per 10 grams. Meanwhile, the 18-karat gold rate today is Rs 93,780 per 10 grams.