- Sunshine Pictures IPO subscribed 105.81 times overall
- Grey Market Premium (GMP) at Rs 73 indicates gains.
- Potential listing at Rs 433, up 20.28% from the issue price.
Sunshine Pictures' initial public offering (IPO) closed on a high note on Thursday--subscribed 105.81 times, receiving bids for a whopping 58,04,90,382 shares as compared to 54,86,051 total offered equities. Meanwhile, the GMP of the Rs 282.14 crore share sale remained at Rs 73, signalling a decent gain for investors on the listing date.
The IPO was opened for subscription on August 18, and the price band for the same was fixed at Rs 342-360 per share. The IPO may list at both exchanges- NSE and BSE- on August 25, 2026.
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Sunshine Pictures IPO Subscription Status
According to NSE data, the overall subscription for Sunshine Pictures was 105.81 times or over 1,000 per cent as compared to the issue size. The data was last updated at 6:45 PM on August 20 on NSE.
- Qualified Institutional Buyers Category was subscribed - 123.52 times
- Non-Institutional Investors category - 197.04 times
- Retail Individual Investors Category - 56.60 times
Sunshine Pictures IPO GMP
Sunshine Pictures IPO latest GMP was Rs 73, last updated at 05:57 PM on Investorgain. With this, the IPO indicates a potential listing at Rs 433, up 20.28 per cent from the IPO price (Rs 360 per share).
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IPO Details
- Sunshine Pictures IPO was opened for subscription between August 18 and August 20
- The share sale aimed to raise Rs 282.14 crore
- It was a combination of fresh shares worth Rs 172.80 crore and an offer-for-sale component of Rs 109.34 crore.
- The face value of each share was 10,
- The price band for the IPO was set between Rs 342.00 and Rs 360 per share.
- The lot size for the IPO was 41 shares.