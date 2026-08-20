Sunshine Pictures' initial public offering (IPO) closed on a high note on Thursday--subscribed 105.81 times, receiving bids for a whopping 58,04,90,382 shares as compared to 54,86,051 total offered equities. Meanwhile, the GMP of the Rs 282.14 crore share sale remained at Rs 73, signalling a decent gain for investors on the listing date.

The IPO was opened for subscription on August 18, and the price band for the same was fixed at Rs 342-360 per share. The IPO may list at both exchanges- NSE and BSE- on August 25, 2026.

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Sunshine Pictures IPO Subscription Status

According to NSE data, the overall subscription for Sunshine Pictures was 105.81 times or over 1,000 per cent as compared to the issue size. The data was last updated at 6:45 PM on August 20 on NSE.