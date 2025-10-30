India A vs Australia A Semifinal: Australia captain Alyssa Healy won the toss and elected to bat first against India in the semifinal clash of the Women's ODI World Cup here at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Thursday. Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur informed of three changes in the playing XI, Shafali Verma comes in for Pratika Rawal, who has been ruled out of the tournament. Uma Chetry and Harleen Deol make way for Richa Ghosh and Kranti Gaud.

Alyssa Healy at the toss: "We gonna have bat. Great conditions here and opportunity for us to put runs on the board. I am grateful for the opportunity to get that 10-day break for the rehab. It is a semi final and it's basically whoever plays better will get the result. Just one other change. Sophie Molineux comes in for Wareham."

The winner of this game will take on South Africa in the summit clash on Sunday.

Harmanpreet Kaur at the toss: "We were looking to bat first, if we get early breakthrough that would be great for us. We know this pitch, we had so many camps here and also played our last 2 games here. Whenever we play Australia, we talk about going with a fearless mindset. Unfortunately, Pratika is not there because of her injury. Shafali comes in for her. Richa and Kranti are back for Uma and Harleen."