India’s women’s cricket team will begin its Women’s Asia Cup 2026 campaign against Thailand on Sunday. Harmanpreet Kaur will lead the Indian side as they look to start the tournament with a win. The 10th edition of the Women’s Asia Cup is being played entirely at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. India are in Group A along with Pakistan, Thailand and Hong Kong. India have won the Asia Cup seven times and will enter the tournament as one of the favourites. However, the team’s recent results have not been as consistent as expected. Harmanpreet and her players will be hoping to put that behind them when they take on Thailand.

ALSO READ: ‘How Can This Happen?’: Suryakumar Yadav Opens Up On Being Dropped After T20 World Cup Win Thailand have already played their first match of the tournament. They began their campaign with a close six-run win over Hong Kong on Friday. After facing Thailand, India will play Hong Kong on September 3 before taking on Pakistan in a much-anticipated Group A clash on September 5. The top two teams from each group will qualify for the semi-finals. The tournament final is scheduled to be played on September 13. ALSO READ: 'Opponent Team's Wickets Weren't Falling...': Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Reveals Why Ishan Kishan Handed Him the Ball Sri Lanka won the previous edition of the Women’s Asia Cup, and India will be determined to win the title back this time. Here are the details of when and where to watch the Women's Asia Cup 2026 online and on tv in India: When and where to watch Women's Asia Cup 2026 live in India? The Women's Asia Cup 2026 cricket matches will be available to watch live on streaming on SonyLiv. The Women's Asia Cup will be telecast live on the Sony Sports Ten 1 TV channel in India.

The Women's Asia Cup will also be broadcast live in regional languages on Sony Sports Ten 3 and Sony Sports Ten 4.