ZIM vs AFG 1st T20I Match Details

Zimbabwe will face Afghanistan in the first of three ODI matches at the Harare Sports Club in Harare. The proceedings will begin at 5 PM IST.

TOSS - Afghanistan won the toss and elected to bat first against Zimababwe

Time - October 29, 5 PM IST

Venue - Harare Sports Club, Harare

Also Read: Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan T20I Live Score

Where To Watch Zimbabwe National Cricket Team vs Afghanistan National Cricket Team?

The Fancode app and website will helm the live streaming in India.

ZIM vs AFG 1st T20I, Harare Pitch Report: The conditions at Harare will be batting-friendly, but there will be some assistance to the spinners as well.

ZIM vs AFG 1st T20I Playing XI:

Zimbabwe (Playing XI): Brian Bennett, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Brendan Taylor, Tashinga Musekiwa(w), Tony Munyonga, Sikandar Raza(c), Ryan Burl, Brad Evans, Tinotenda Maposa, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani

Afghanistan (Playing XI): Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Darwish Rasooli, Shahidullah Kamal, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan(c), Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Abdullah Ahmadzai

Also Read: IND vs AUS 1st T20I match updates

ZIM vs AFG Match Squads:

Afghanistan Squad: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Darwish Rasooli, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan(c), Abdullah Ahmadzai, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Bashir Ahmad, Noor Ahmad, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Ijaz Ahmad Ahmadzai, Shahidullah Kamal