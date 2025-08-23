Planet That Can Float On Water: When we talk of planets, the first picture that comes to our mind is often large rocky or gaseous worlds, so heavy they can't even be imagined to float. Surprisingly, there is a planet in our solar system that exists a planet with such low density that, theoretically, it would float on water. Can you guess which planet that is? Saturn is the planet that can float on water.

Also Read: Which Planet Is So Big That All Other Planets Could Fit Inside It? Saturn is the second-largest planet in our solar system, which is situated next to Jupiter. This planet is also known as the gas giant. Its huge size is roughly nine times that of Earth. Additionally, the planet has an average density of only about 0.69 grams per cubic centimetre, which is way lower than water's density. Water's density is around 1 gram per cubic centimetre. This unique characteristic made Saturn the sole planet in the solar system with this low density that it could float on a gigantic cosmic bathtub, as per NASA. Of course, this is purely a theoretical fact. There is not enough body of water to accommodate Saturn, and Saturn would probably disintegrate if put in such a situation. Nevertheless, it's an interesting tidbit that highlights how much different the gas giants are from the hard planets like Earth, Mars, or Venus.

Why Saturn Can Float? This study that Saturn can float in water came into existence due to its composition, which is mainly made up of lightweight gases -hydrogen and helium. Additionally, it has a lower density than water, unlike Earth or other rocky planets. Also, the mere difference between the size and mass of Saturn is huge because the planet is big in size but not as heavy compared to its volume.