Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Aditya Kumar has created history by becoming the first Crorepati in the 17th season of Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC). He won Rs1 crore within just two weeks of the show’s premiere. Aditya hails from a small town in Uttarakhand and has impressive education qualifications, career achievements, and inspirable journey.

Who is Aditya Kumar? Aditya Kumar is a 28 year old India Police Officer (IPS) who is currently assigned to the Sangrur district of Punjab as an Assistant Superintendent of Police, ASP. Aditya was born in the Hanumangarh district of Rajasthan and hailed from a small town in Uttarakhand, where he finished his primary and secondary education. He wanted to work for the government and contributed to the government sector as soon as he finished his Class 12th. After that, he began getting ready and completing government recruitment application forms. There is no official confirmation of this, but several reports claim that Aditya had failed in more than 33 government recruitment examinations but he never gave up on his hard work and dedication before cracking the Union Public Service Commission Civil Services Exam (UPSC CSE).

Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) 17th Success: Adity Kumar's confident gameplay in the 17th season of the Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) impressed Mega Star Amitabh Bachchan and audiences, as he relied more on knowledge rather than using lifelines. Aditya Kumar mentioned that for his getting recognition and the chance to inspire others mattered more than the prize money, his journey a story of resilience, courage, and unwavering determination impressed as well as encouraged many people. Despite winning over 1 crore, he was willing to go further in the game and take the 7 crore jackpot question which shows how courageous he is.

In an interview with a media organisation, IPS Aditya revealed that he appeared for the All India Engineering Entrance Exam (AIEEE), Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS), banking, and other exams before appearing for the UPSC. Aditya cleared both the preliminary and main examinations in his second attempt, but he was unable to pass the interview stage.

Aditya was extremely composed and educated on the KBC 17. He also did not excessively use life lines but he used his preparations and knowledge to proceed further in the game. Show’s Host Amitabh Bachchan praised his excellent game play when he answered a correct answer on the 1 crore rupee question when he said that his strategy shows that hard work and knowledge can transform the world.