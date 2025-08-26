AP OAMDC Counselling 2025: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education, APSCHE, is all set to conclude the registration process for AP OAMDC Round 1 Counselling 2025 today on August 26, 2025 on their official website. The interested and eligible candidates have the last opportunity to submit their applications on the official website at oamdc.ucanapply.com.

AP OAMDC Counselling 2025: Last Date The candidates must note that today is the last date to apply for Online Admissions into Multi-Disciplinary Colleges. Those students who have passed the Class 12th Examination 2025 will be able to apply for the counselling process for the AP OAMDC 2025. This counselling process is conducted by the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education for those students seeking admissions into undergraduate courses in various streams such as science, commerce, arts, computer applications, and management for the academic years of 2025 to 2026.

AP OAMDC Counselling 2025: Crucial Dates The students must check these crucial dates published by the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education, APSCHE for every stage, check here: 1. Special Category Verification: August 25, 2025 to August 26, 2025 2. Exercise of Web Options: August 24, 2025 to August 28, 2025 3. Change of Web Options: August 29, 2025 4. Seat Allotment: August 31, 2025 5. Commencement of Class Work: September 1, 2025 Also Read: SBI Clerk 2025 Registration Process Ends Today: Last Chance To Apply At sbi.co.in, Check All Details Here The application fee for those candidates belonging to General category is Rs.400, for those candidates belonging to the Backward Classes it is ₹300, and for Scheduled Class/Scheduled Tribe candidates, it is Rs. 200. The students must note that the application fee must be paid online by credit card/UPI Payments/debit card/ (or) net banking by visiting the official website. The students also advised to keep a close check on the official website of the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education, APSCHE to stay updated.