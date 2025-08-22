- By Anshika Verma
Bihar DElEd Admit Card 2025 OUT: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has published the admit card for the Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed) Joint Entrance Examination 2025 on their official website. Those students who are appearing for the entrance examination can now download their admit cards from the official websites secondary.biharboardonline.com or biharboardonline.com.
Bihar DElEd Admit Card 2025: Exam Dates
The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will conduct the D.El.Ed Joint Entrance Examination 2025 in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode for admission to the 2025–2027 session. The entrance examination will be conducted between August 26, 2025 and September 27, 2025 at several examination centres across the state.
The students must note that from August 26 to September 13 (excluding August 31 and September 5), the examination will be conducted in two different shifts daily at 19 designated examination centres in Patna, Bhojpur, Darbhanga, Gaya, Muzaffarpur, Saharsa, Munger, and Purnia districts. The first shift from the examination will commence from 9:00 am to 11:30 am, whereas the second shift for the examination will commence from 2:00 pm to 4:30 pm.
From September 14 to September 27, the examination will also be conducted in two shifts daily at 18 designated centres located in Patna, Bhagalpur, Darbhanga, Gaya, Muzaffarpur, Saharsa, and Munger. The first shift for the examination will commence from 12:00 noon to 2:30 pm, while the second shift for the examination will commence from 4:30 pm to 7:00 pm.
Bihar DElEd Admit Card 2025: Hall Ticket Details
The students must verify these crucial details and information that will be mentioned on the Bihar DElEd Admit Card 2025 such as Candidate name, Roll number, Name of exam, Exam schedule, Reporting time, Exam centre name and address, Instructions for candidates. The students are advised to carry the printed copy of the admit card to the examination centre otherwise they will not be allowed to sit for the examination.
Steps to check Bihar DElEd Admit Card 2025:
Step 1. Students must visit the official website secondary.biharboardonline.com or biharboardonline.com.
Step 2. There will be a link for the D.El.Ed Entrance Exam section on the homepage.
Step 3. A new window will open on the screen where students have to enter login details: Application Number / User ID / Roll Number / Password / Date of Birth.
Step 4. Sign into your account and your Bihar DELED Admit Card 2025 will be displayed on the screen.
Step 5. Check your admit card thoroughly and take a printout for future reference and carry it to the examination centre.
Direct Link to download D.El.Ed Entrance Exam Admit Card
