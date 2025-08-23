BSF Constable Tradesman Recruitment 2025: The Directorate General Border Security Force, BSF will conclude the application process for the Constable (Tradesman) vacancies today on August 23, 2025 on their official website. Those candidates who want to apply for the BSF Constable Recruitment 2025 will be able to do it through the official website of BSF at rectt.bsf.gov.in.

This recruitment drive conducted by the Directorate General Border Security Force, BSF aims to fill a total of 3588 posts in the department. Those candidates who want to apply for the positions should have attained the eligibility criteria that is they must have passed the Class 10 or equivalent from a recognised board. The age limit of the candidate should be between 18 to 25 years.

The recruitment for the BSF Constable will comprise of Physical Standard Test (PST), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Written Examination, Documentation, Trade Test and Medical Examination (DME/RME). The written examination for the same will be conducted at multiple Examination Centres through Computer-Based Tests (CBT) or OMR-based answer sheets. The students must note that the OMR answer sheets will be rejected if mandatory fields/ovals like Name, Roll Number, Sex, Category, Question Booklet series code, Name of Trade, etc. are unfilled.

Those candidates who belong to the Un-reserved(UR), EWS category or OBC category applying for recruitment have to submit Rs. 100/- as examination fee plus Rs. 50/- plus 18% GST service charges levied by Common Service Centre (CSC) through net banking, credit/ debit card. Women candidates and candidates belonging to SC, ST, BSF serving personnel and Ex-Servicemen are exempted from payment of examination fee.

BSF Constable Tradesman Recruitment 2025: How to apply?

Step 1. Students visit the official website of BSF at rectt.bsf.gov.in to register themselves.

Step 2. Click on BSF Constable (Tradesman) Recruitment 2025 apply online link available on the home page.

Step 3. A new page will open on the screen where candidates will have to enter their login credentials.

Step 4. Once done, login to the account and fill the application form and make the payment of the application fee.

Step 5. Click on submit and download the confirmation page for further reference.

Direct Link to apply for BSF Constable Recruitment 2025

