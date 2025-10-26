Chhat Puja School Holiday: The Chhath Puja season is in full swing across the country. Many states have declared school holidays. Schools in several states, including Delhi, Bihar, and Jharkhand, will remain closed on different days. This decision has been taken to allow students and teachers to participate in the traditional festivities and fully engage in the religious and cultural activities of Chhath Puja.

Schools in the national capital, Delhi, will be closed on Monday, October 27, on the occasion of Chhath Puja. Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has declared a public holiday for all government offices and educational institutions.

Chhath Holiday in Bihar Until October 29 Schools in Bihar will remain closed until October 29. The Education Department had already declared a long holiday from October 18, covering Diwali and Chhath Puja. When is Chhath Holiday in Uttar Pradesh? Schools in Uttar Pradesh are also likely to remain closed for Chhath Puja. The state government has not yet issued an official notification, but schools in districts with major Chhath celebrations, such as Varanasi and Gorakhpur, are likely to do so. Official confirmation is expected soon. The four-day Chhath festival is primarily celebrated by devotees in Bihar and eastern Uttar Pradesh. During this time, people worship the Sun God by offering prayers at rivers and ghats.

Chhath Puja is celebrated with great enthusiasm in Jharkhand, and schools are likely to be closed there as well. Official confirmation is expected soon. In West Bengal, schools will be closed on October 31st for Jagadhatri Puja, a major regional festival. Additionally, schools will be closed on October 27th and 28th for Chhath Puja, giving students a longer holiday.