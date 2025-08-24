GATE 2026 Registration: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Guwahati will begin the GATE 2026 registration process from tomorrow on August 25, 2025. candidates who want to apply for Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering 2026 can apply at the official website of IIT GATE at gate2026.iitg.ac.in.

The last date to apply without late fee is September 25, 2025 and the last date to apply with late fee is October 6, 2025.

GATE 2026: Important Dates

Event Date
Start of GATE Online Application Processing System (GOAPS)                                                                       August 25, 2025
Last Date of regular online registration process (without late fee) September 25, 2025
Closing Date of extended online registration process (with late fee) October 6, 2025
Result date March 19, 2026

GATE 2026 Registration: How To Apply?

To apply online, candidates will have to follow these steps given below.

1. Go to the official website of GATE at gate2026.iitg.ac.in.

2. Click on GATE 2026 registration link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to register themselves.

4. Once registration is done, login to the account.

5. Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.

6. Click on submit and download the confirmation page & Keep Hard copy for future reference.

Direct link to apply

GATE 2026: Exam Schedule &  Application Fee Structure

Exam Dates February 7, 8, 14, and 15, 2026
Shift 1 9:30 AM to 12:30 PM
Shift 2 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM

The GATE 2026 test will take place on February 7, 8, 14, and 15, 2025. The exam will be conducted in two shifts: first from 9.30 a.m. to 12.30 p.m., and second from 2.30 p.m. to 5.30 p.m.

Read the official brochure here

Also Read: SSC Exam 2025 Protest: Students-Teachers Protest At Ramlila Maidan Against Staff Selection Commission As Demanding Reform In Recruitment Process