GATE 2026 Registration: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Guwahati will begin the GATE 2026 registration process from tomorrow on August 25, 2025. candidates who want to apply for Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering 2026 can apply at the official website of IIT GATE at gate2026.iitg.ac.in.

The last date to apply without late fee is September 25, 2025 and the last date to apply with late fee is October 6, 2025.

GATE 2026: Important Dates

Event Date Start of GATE Online Application Processing System (GOAPS) August 25, 2025 Last Date of regular online registration process (without late fee) September 25, 2025 Closing Date of extended online registration process (with late fee) October 6, 2025 Result date March 19, 2026

GATE 2026 Registration: How To Apply?

To apply online, candidates will have to follow these steps given below.

1. Go to the official website of GATE at gate2026.iitg.ac.in.