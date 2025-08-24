- By Sarju Saran Tiwari
- Sun, 24 Aug 2025 03:41 PM (IST)
- Source:JND
GATE 2026 Registration: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Guwahati will begin the GATE 2026 registration process from tomorrow on August 25, 2025. candidates who want to apply for Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering 2026 can apply at the official website of IIT GATE at gate2026.iitg.ac.in.
The last date to apply without late fee is September 25, 2025 and the last date to apply with late fee is October 6, 2025.
GATE 2026: Important Dates
|Event
|Date
|Start of GATE Online Application Processing System (GOAPS)
|August 25, 2025
|Last Date of regular online registration process (without late fee)
|September 25, 2025
|Closing Date of extended online registration process (with late fee)
|October 6, 2025
|Result date
|March 19, 2026
GATE 2026 Registration: How To Apply?
To apply online, candidates will have to follow these steps given below.
1. Go to the official website of GATE at gate2026.iitg.ac.in.
2. Click on GATE 2026 registration link available on the home page.
3. A new page will open where candidates will have to register themselves.
4. Once registration is done, login to the account.
5. Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.
6. Click on submit and download the confirmation page & Keep Hard copy for future reference.
GATE 2026: Exam Schedule & Application Fee Structure
|Exam Dates
|February 7, 8, 14, and 15, 2026
|Shift 1
|9:30 AM to 12:30 PM
|Shift 2
|2:30 PM to 5:30 PM
The GATE 2026 test will take place on February 7, 8, 14, and 15, 2025. The exam will be conducted in two shifts: first from 9.30 a.m. to 12.30 p.m., and second from 2.30 p.m. to 5.30 p.m.