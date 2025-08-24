SSC Exam 2025 Protest: Thousands of students and teachers have started protesting at Ramlila Maidan in Delhi from today, 24 August, under the banner of Student Maha Andolan against the Staff Selection Commission (SSC). This protest of the candidates is being held regarding the irregularities in the SSC exam.

Candidates and teachers from all the states of the country are reaching here to join this protest. In the first week of August also, teachers had protested against SSC at Jantar Mantar. अभ्यर्थियों का हुजूम बता रहा है यह आंधी भ्रष्ट सिस्टम की जड़े हिला देगी।

🔥🔥



नौकरी नहीं,

तो वोट नहीं।

✊✊#SSCVendorFailure #SSCReforms #SSCMisManagement #SSC_System_Sudharo #ssc_jabab_do #SSCProtest#Delhi_Chalo#SSC_JOB_CHOR#SSC_VENDOR_HATAO pic.twitter.com/bbRR8fepzR — Rahul Kisanvanshi (@Rahulkisanvansi) August 24, 2025 What Are The Demands of Candidates? Let us know what are the demands of the protesting candidates and teachers. The protesting candidates and teachers say that irregularities are constantly happening in the SSC exam. There is also an error in the answer key of the recently released Stenographer exam, the examination center is still given far away from the student's address.

Similarly, there was a mistake in the first paper of the selection post as well. Candidates allege that the agency conducting the examination is rigging. Candidates demand that the movement will continue till the problems are resolved. We demand that SSC should form an Students Commission of India (SCI) like the SC, ST and OBC Commission of India to listen to the problems of students, says an educationist.

Know where the controversy started? There was a protest on 1 August regarding the alleged mismanagement in the SSC Selection Post 13 exam. Candidates who appeared in the exam, candidates preparing for SSC and teachers protested at Jantar Mantar in Delhi and demanded immediate solution to the problems in the exam.

What Was The Mismanagement Done By SSC? The protesting candidates allege that the server suddenly crashed and the system was not working properly in the Selection Post 13 exam which started from 24 July to 1 August. At the same time, the candidates had to face a lot of problems due to the allocation of centers 500 to 600 kilometers away from their homes.

The candidates also demand that the center should not be allocated too far from home. Protests Mounting Pressure on SSC: Along with the protests at Ramlila Maidan today, visuals shared on social media show large crowds determined to maintain their presence. The protesters (students and teachers) have been continuously demonstrating with their demands that SSC officials immediately initiate negotiations and ensure strict accountability for alleged mismanagement.