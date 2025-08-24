- By Sarju Saran Tiwari
SBI PO Prelims Result 2025: The State Bank of India (SBI) is set to announce the Probationary Officers (PO) prelims exam results soon on its official website, sbi.co.in. Candidates appeared in the exam are eagerly waiting for the Prelims result for SBI PO posts.
Once declared, candidates will be able to access their result after using their login details. Officially there is no confirmation, as per the recruitment advertisement released, the preliminary results will be announced in August/September 2025.
Earlier, SBI PO Exam 2025, prelims exam was conducted on 4th and 5th August 2025 for a total of 541 vacancies of Probationary Officer (PO) across the country. Candidates who qualify the preliminary exam will get a chance to appear in the SBI main exam to be held in September 2025.
SBI PO Result 2025: Overview
|
Event
|
Particular
|
Conducting Body
|
State Bank of India (SBI)
|
Name of Exam
|
SBI PO 2025
|
Number of Vacancies
|
541
|
Exam Date
|
August 4, 5, 2025
|
Result Status
|
Soon
|
Official Website
|
sbi.co.in
How to Download SBI PO Prelims Result 2025?
The steps to download SBI PO prelims result are given below.
Step 1: Visit to the SBI official website; sbi.co.in
Step 2: Candidates must go to the ‘Current Opening’ section from the ‘Join SBI’ tab
Step 3: Then go to the ‘Recruitment of Probationary Officers’ tab
Step 4: From the drop-down select the 'SBI PO Result link'
Step 5: Candidates need to enter the required login credentials.
Step 6: Download the result and take its printout for future reference.
Note: Candidates are advised to keep visiting our website to get the latest information regarding SBI PO Prelims Result.
