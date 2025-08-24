SBI PO Prelims Result 2025: The State Bank of India (SBI) is set to announce the Probationary Officers (PO) prelims exam results soon on its official website, sbi.co.in. Candidates appeared in the exam are eagerly waiting for the Prelims result for SBI PO posts.

Once declared, candidates will be able to access their result after using their login details. Officially there is no confirmation, as per the recruitment advertisement released, the preliminary results will be announced in August/September 2025.

Earlier, SBI PO Exam 2025, prelims exam was conducted on 4th and 5th August 2025 for a total of 541 vacancies of Probationary Officer (PO) across the country. Candidates who qualify the preliminary exam will get a chance to appear in the SBI main exam to be held in September 2025.

SBI PO Result 2025: Overview

Event

Particular

Conducting Body

State Bank of India (SBI)

Name of Exam

SBI PO 2025 

Number of Vacancies

541

Exam Date

August 4, 5, 2025

Result Status

Soon

Official Website

sbi.co.in

How to Download SBI PO Prelims Result 2025?

The steps to download SBI PO prelims result are given below.

Step 1: Visit to the SBI official website; sbi.co.in

Step 2: Candidates must go to the ‘Current Opening’ section from the ‘Join SBI’ tab

Step 3: Then go to the ‘Recruitment of Probationary Officers’ tab

Step 4: From the drop-down select the 'SBI PO Result link'

Step 5: Candidates need to enter the required login credentials.

Step 6: Download the result and take its printout for future reference.

Note: Candidates are advised to keep visiting our website to get the latest information regarding SBI PO Prelims Result.

