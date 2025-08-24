SBI PO Prelims Result 2025: The State Bank of India (SBI) is set to announce the Probationary Officers (PO) prelims exam results soon on its official website, sbi.co.in. Candidates appeared in the exam are eagerly waiting for the Prelims result for SBI PO posts.

Once declared, candidates will be able to access their result after using their login details. Officially there is no confirmation, as per the recruitment advertisement released, the preliminary results will be announced in August/September 2025.

Earlier, SBI PO Exam 2025, prelims exam was conducted on 4th and 5th August 2025 for a total of 541 vacancies of Probationary Officer (PO) across the country. Candidates who qualify the preliminary exam will get a chance to appear in the SBI main exam to be held in September 2025.