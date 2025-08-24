UPSC Lecturer Recruitment 2025: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has officially invited applications for the posts of Lecturer and other posts. All eligible and interested candidates can apply through the official website upsc.gov.in within the due dates.

This recruitment drive aims to fill 84 posts in the organisation and the application process is open online through the official website and the last date to apply is September 11, 2025.

Also Read: ICSI CS June Result 2025 To Be Released Tomorrow (August 25); Steps To Download Your Scorecard Here

UPSC Recruitment 2025: Steps to Apply

Step 1: Visit to the official website- upsc.gov.in.

Step 2: You will find the link of the Online Recruitment Application (ORA) on the homepage, click on it.

Step 3: A new page will be opened on your screen to register.

Step 4: Complete the one time registration (OTR) process by entering your contact details.

Step 5: Now, login into the account using the registered details.

Step 6: Fill the application form with your personal and academic information.

Step 7: Upload the required documents according to the instructions and pay the application fees to complete the process.

Step 8: Re-check the details, submit the form and download the confirmation page for future reference.

UPSC Recruitment 2025; Direct Link to Apply

UPSC Recruitment 2025: Application Fees

Category Gender Application Fee Scheduled Caste (SC) Male/Female ₹0 Scheduled Tribe (ST) Male/Female ₹0 Persons with Benchmark Disability (PwBD) Male/Female ₹0 General Female ₹0 Other Backward Class (OBC) Female ₹0 Economically Weaker Section (EWS) Female ₹0 General Male ₹25 Other Backward Class (OBC) Male ₹25 Economically Weaker Section (EWS) Male ₹25

Note: All candidates should regularly check the official UPSC website for important updates and notifications regarding the recruitment process.

Also Read: List Of India's Major Military Exercises 2025; Domestic, Bilateral & Multilateral Exercises